The spirit of boxing has no one definition

BOXING is real life, but perhaps a little bigger and a little gaudier than the movies or strict fact.

All the literary themes of money, power and sex get played out in the careers of these marquee fighters, usually brimming with possibilities as they live accelerated lives, and in a very rare instance, when they emerge untouched by events.

I’d pull the curtain to reveal the doubts, the fears, the trials and tribulations of some of the fight arena’s greatest heroes and explore the foible and fallibilities of some of the great names in the last 20 decades: Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler and Roberto Durán, who are now old aged credentials hall of famers. Boxing history’s more dangerous in warfare than the most terrible warriors and are now suddenly human, with stories that never lacked.

Fistic delicacies and the chorus around super boxers

In this headed boxing bouillabaisse, the boxing scribbler has yet to learn that there is more to the “who did what to whom” that we all can see on TV or read on the sports page.

The small sensation of power that a press pass can give (it gets you past the first guards) ebbs quickly once you’re in the corridors of an international boxing promotion. With the tour press con cocooned inside a bullpen at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills last Tuesday, November 20, things never change.

There are heaps of photographers of every species, race, color and creed, TV cameramen, the renowned wire sports photographers. They were the big guns and boxing is their turf, kingdom and canvas. It’s always a field day for sports photographers in a jubilation that epitomizes the mix of old and new in sports media. I superseded four people to get a three-minute interview.

All around are the ubiquitous security men, always striking an expedient post, burly but clean cut, effective and disciplined – descending on every Pacquiao bout, threatening with their usual announcement; barked, no posing for photographs, no asking for autographs or face immediate banishment form the media convergence.

Just look at Manny Pacquiao. The camera adores him, caught in one picture-perfect situation after another, on splashes of color, knocked out images, behind the scenes and in them, or with his trainer and with the famous.

He doesn’t feel exhausted nor invaded, as the cameras keep snapping. Lensmen are more flamboyant than the print people, who are more calm and creative in their own ways.

He arrives without much fanfare. he is unassuming, excruciatingly polite and humble. The ice is broken. The press con begins.

There is always a pre-fight drama, the simmering animosity and controversy between brawlers.

In the boxing world, where only the best would face the best, whomever carries the belt (regardless of promotional affiliations, prestige and bragging rights) is what counts. I could only wish I have attended a hundred more fights, probably going all the way from Cain and Abel and I will probably know more about fighter stories from the soaring hope of young fighters, to long goodbyes of veterans and the jagged lines of their journeys in between.

Perhaps learn more about who did what to whom, to know more about the chorus around super boxers — Men and women with diverse backgrounds, filled with their own dream, who made their living from fighters dreams without ever having to throw a punch. These are the trainers, managers, promoters, booking agents, publicists and camp aide with their own brand of resourcefulness, loyalty, and cunning, who are put into a business where boxing politics could be a crazy roulette and as such are subject to the whims and exigencies of other schemes.

Their bunch, who have to stand on the back row for group photo-op with great warriors behind the scene, but have access to power. How do I pull the curtain to reveal their doubts, fears and tribulations? How do they keep their uneasy posts? These include referees and close in photographers, they were all there at the press con.

Even in my softball interview, the question of his new faith surfaces and persists.

“What have you done outside the ring, you consider the most worthwhile?” To which Manny answered, “Ang pagtulong ko sa kapwa ko, panalig ko sa diyos”

His kind-hearted nature is part of his charisma. He successfully pushed for the hospital that was constructed in his district, as well as playgrounds and health centers, not to mention numerous charitable projects. I asked him the question I would ask every person of power and authority I’ve interviewed.

“So, Senator Pacquiao, it seems that you have everything that one could wish for…what else are you living for, Sir?”

“Pagtulong sa mga tao, sa lahat. Money does not always buy results. Kindness, giving them inspiration, courage and dignity,” he said. “Mabuhay ng marangal…you treat everyone fair, no one is higher or lower than anyone – all of us are Children of God.”

He said that he wants nothing more — except for his children to grow lovingly with each other, especially their mother, and for them to have pure joy and a sense of honor and most importantly, sharing whatever they can as they grow up.

With the words of God, you discover the gifts and blessing within you and learn how to use it to live better and help others better themselves too. There is no limit to what you can accomplish through prayers to be a better you, it builds your faith and finds peace within you.

Manny sparkled in his spirituality.

***

E-mail Mylah at moonlightingmdl@aol.com