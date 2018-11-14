BE Grand Resort in Bohol announced as Southeast Asia’s hidden gem

BE Grand Resort in Bohol, a 5.0-hectare resort situated on a clifftop and naturally surrounded by lush vegetation has been awarded as Southeast Asia’s hidden gem by receiving the award for excellence for Luxury Hideaway Resort by the 2018 World Luxury Hotel Awards.

The award was given during the ceremony and gala event at Ayana Resort and Spa in Bali, Indonesia on November 10th. Over 360 guests flew in from around the world to attend the event, which awarded the world’s finest hotels for their luxury offerings and exceptional service delivery.

Honorary Consul Enrison Benedicto, Board of Director and owner of BE Hotels & Resorts and Pearl Lorraine Yang, Resort Manager, received the award and represented the Resort.

“It is truly humbling to be recognized as one of the world’s best. We are thankful for all those who have made this possible for us. This has set a standard for us to strive further and not rest on our laurels. Our entire team is grateful and this is such an added motivation to continue to do more.”

In proximity by the vibrant tourist hub that is Alona Beach, BE Grand Resort is strategically tucked away from the crowd and bustle of Alona and yet still very accessible with a distance of a kilometer from the hot spot. Secluded for ultimate privacy, it is the top choice for vacationers who are looking to “unplug” from the world.

BE Hotels & Resorts is owned and managed by Cebu-based property developer Enrison Land, Inc. (ELI), a family-owned corporation that shares the values of Filipino excellence for global recognition. BE Resorts currently operates two hotels, namely BE Resort, Mactan and BE Grand Resort, Bohol.