DOT to boost Japanese tourist arrivals
DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat
I hope that we continue to sow the good seeds of tourism in this highly-sought after tourist market of Japan, so that we may continue to experience a bountiful and fruitful harvest in the months and years ahead – DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat
The 108-strong Philippine Business Mission delegation composed of 39 private sector companies, government agencies, and tourism stakeholders from hotels, resorts, airlines, travel agencies, English as Second Language (ESL) schools, and dive establishments
FLAVORS OF THE PHILIPPINES – EATING YOUR WAY THROUGH THE PHILIPPINES: Shifumi Etoh, food and travel columnist of Asahi Shimbum, talked about Philippine cuisine and culinary tourism with more that 150 Japanese travel trade representative during the Philippine Fun Seminars
Tourism Undersecretary Benito C. Bengzon Jr. stated that under the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) of 2016-2022, the DOT is targeting to increase visitor arrivals from Japan to 1.37 million in 2022 and 613,513 by the end of the year
PHILIPPINE EXPERIENCE ZONE: Interactive activities included listening to Filipino tunes played by a Philippine rondalla, a virtual reality underwater experience of Tubbataha Reef, sampling of the Philippine Hilot massage, a taste of Philippine ice cream, and a sip of Philippine cocktails using Philippine liqueurs
