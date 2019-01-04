A look back at the personalities who made it on ‘Something Filipino’ in 2018

AS we usher in 2019, the Asian Journal editorial team dedicates the first SF Magazine cover of the year as a reflection on the stories that we covered in 2018.

Each week, the SF Magazine publishes long-form stories of Filipino-Americans who continue to break barriers in their respective career fields, as well as highlighting the Fil-Am experience living in America and the social issues we face.

In the 52 covers we’ve published last year, we covered a breadth of topics, such as the importance of Filipino nurses to the U.S. medical industry, the need for Filipino families to support children in the foster system, long-distance relationships during Valentine’s Day and Christmas, and why we need to talk about mental health as a Fil-Am community. Along the way, we observed annual celebrations, from Philippine Independence Day to Fil-Am History Month.

Our fellow editors and writers sat down with Fil-Am Pulitzer Prize winners, elected officials, Broadway stars, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and more. It’s always a difficult process to narrow down a whole year’s worth of stories into a succinct list, but we hope that you take a look back at these stories and continue to share them.

*To read these selected features & other stories in their entirety, please visit the Something Filipino Magazine archive.

What’s next for Kelsey Merritt, the first Filipina model in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (By Momar G. Visaya)

Kelsey Merritt — who was born and raised in the Philippines — made history on November 8 when she became the first Filipina woman to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, an annual spectacular event that highlights some of the best and well-known fashion models in the industry including stalwarts such as Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner among others.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that this is literally the hardest job you can get in the world. It was so hard that there has never been a Filipino in it. I can’t explain how much hard work I put in on this,” she said in her interview with the Asian Journal.

Meet Fil-Am designer Zaldy, costume designer for Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (By Momar G. Visaya)

For over a decade now, renowned designer Zaldy Goco has straddled the twin genres of fashion and costume design to create unforgettable, timeless, and beautifully crafted clothing. A decade earlier, he was moving seamlessly between music and fashion, creating a tapestry that could very well be a major accent to his finale dress. That is if we look at his life’s trajectory as a runway fashion show.

While making a name and cr