A look back at the personalities who made it on ‘Something Filipino’ in 2018
Something Filipino Magazine Cover, 1/3/19
A look back at the personalities who made it on the Something Filipino Magazine cover
67229
A look back at the personalities who made it on ‘Something Filipino’ in 2018
"What’s next for Kelsey Merritt, the first Filipina model in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show"
67252
A look back at the personalities who made it on ‘Something Filipino’ in 2018
The Lei Company: Community building and cultural preservation through entrepreneurship
67254
A look back at the personalities who made it on ‘Something Filipino’ in 2018
Meet Fil-Am designer Zaldy, costume designer for Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
67233
A look back at the personalities who made it on ‘Something Filipino’ in 2018
"Gina Ortiz Jones and her endeavor to become the first Filipina in Congress"
67257
A look back at the personalities who made it on ‘Something Filipino’ in 2018
From bean to bar: Fil-Am chocolatier Hernan Lauber finds joy in native Philippine cacao
67232
A look back at the personalities who made it on ‘Something Filipino’ in 2018
"'Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen': The raw, unapologetic candor of Jose Antonio Vargas"
67227
A look back at the personalities who made it on ‘Something Filipino’ in 2018
"Globetrotting with Filipino-French entrepreneur’s lifestyle brand Oneculture"
67256
A look back at the personalities who made it on ‘Something Filipino’ in 2018
“Padayon”: Celebrating Parangal Dance Company’s 10th year
67234
A look back at the personalities who made it on ‘Something Filipino’ in 2018
Manny Mogato & Mariel Padilla, the Filipino 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners (AJPress photos by Momar G. Visaya)
67255
A look back at the personalities who made it on ‘Something Filipino’ in 2018
Concept artist Anthony Francisco on the Filipino influences in ‘Black Panther’ & his contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
AS we usher in 2019, the Asian Journal editorial team dedicates the first SF Magazine cover of the year as a reflection on the stories that we covered in 2018.
Each week, the SF Magazine publishes long-form stories of Filipino-Americans who continue to break barriers in their respective career fields, as well as highlighting the Fil-Am experience living in America and the social issues we face.
Our fellow editors and writers sat down with Fil-Am Pulitzer Prize winners, elected officials, Broadway stars, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and more. It’s always a difficult process to narrow down a whole year’s worth of stories into a succinct list, but we hope that you take a look back at these stories and continue to share them.
*To read these selected features & other stories in their entirety, please visit the Something Filipino Magazine archive.
Kelsey Merritt — who was born and raised in the Philippines — made history on November 8 when she became the first Filipina woman to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, an annual spectacular event that highlights some of the best and well-known fashion models in the industry including stalwarts such as Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner among others.
“I am not exaggerating when I say that this is literally the hardest job you can get in the world. It was so hard that there has never been a Filipino in it. I can’t explain how much hard work I put in on this,” she said in her interview with the Asian Journal.
For over a decade now, renowned designer Zaldy Goco has straddled the twin genres of fashion and costume design to create unforgettable, timeless, and beautifully crafted clothing. A decade earlier, he was moving seamlessly between music and fashion, creating a tapestry that could very well be a major accent to his finale dress. That is if we look at his life’s trajectory as a runway fashion show.