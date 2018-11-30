Court finds cops guilty in slaying Kian Delos Santos  

The Caloocan Regional Trial Court Branch 125 found three Caloocan cops guilty beyond reasonable doubt for the killing of 17-year-old Kian Loyd Delos Santos in August 2017.

The Caloocan police officers who were convicted are PO3 Arnel Oares, PO1 Jeremias Pereda and PO1 Jerwin Cruz. They were sentenced to reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years in prison with no possibility of parole by RTC 125 Judge Rodolfo Azucena Jr.

“In Criminal Case No. C-102925, the court finds accused guilty of the crime of murder defined and penalized under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code as amended by Republic Act No. 7659,” the court decision stated as reported by The Philippine Daily Inquirer.

In the 35-page court decision, Azucena recognized the danger that the police force encounters on a daily basis. He noted that the court greatly acknowledges the trouble that comes with the call of their duty.

“The court commiserates with our policemen who regularly thrust their lives in zones of danger in order to maintain peace and order and acknowledges the apprehension faced by their families whenever they go on duty,” Azucena said as reported by Rappler.

However, he stated that such recognition does not excuse the cops’ disregard for the value of human life. He noted that violence will never be the solution let alone be welcomed in a civilized society.

“But the use of unnecessary force or wanton violence is not justified when the fulfillment of their duty as law enforcers can be effected otherwise. A shoot first, think later attitude can never be countenanced in a civilized society,” Azucena added.

Aside from serving prison time, the three police officers were obligated to compensate Delos Santos living family members for damages. The court ordered the cops to pay P100,000 as civil indemnity, P100,000 as moral damages, P45,000 as actual damages and P100,000 as exemplary damages with interest on all damages hereby awarded at the rate of 6% per annum from the finality of the decision until fully paid.

However, the court found Oares, Pereda and Cruz not guilty of planting of illegal drugs and gun “for failure of the prosecution to prove the guilt beyond reasonable doubts” as reported by The Philippine Star.

Delos Santos was murdered on the night of August 16 last year. The Caloocan police force dubbed the raid as a “One Time, Big Time” operation. A certain Renato “Nonong” Loveras tagged Delos Santos as a drug runner. The court issued an arrest warrant for Loveras.

In an earlier statement, Caloocan police claimed that Delos Santos fought back. It was then refuted when a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage showed that Delos Santos was dragged by the police officers towards Tullahan River.

Delos Santos was later found dead in a kneeling position which led the investigation team to believe he was killed execution style. His murder sparked public outrage prompting even vocal supporters of the government’s bloody war on drugs to voice their criticism.