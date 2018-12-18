DOT statement on Miss Universe 2018

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat and the Department of Tourism (DOT) family joins the Filipino nation in conveying joyful and proud congratulations to our very own newly-crowned Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray.

Amidst Ms. Gray’s preparations prior to heading for Thailand, she took precious time to do a series of video clips promoting unique and fascinating destinations and diverse cultures: Luzon’s Rizal Park, and world-renowned El Nido, Palawan; the resilience of the Visayan people particularly in Tacloban City and Mindanao’s multi-faceted South Cotabato.

Throughout the Miss Universe competition, Miss Gray evoked the Filipino people’s essential attributes of friendliness, cheerfulness, hospitality and kindness when she was around the representatives of different nations.

A passionate advocate of Philippine tourism and a partner of the DOT in and out of the Miss Universe stage, Miss Gray has raised our flag through her words and actions. She has single-handedly led more people all over the world to discover that, indeed, it is more fun in the Philippines.