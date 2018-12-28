Filipino jobseekers not employable – poll  

A recent study revealed that the majority of Filipino jobseekers — students and fresh graduates — have to go through additional training to become work ready and employable.

The Philippine Talent Map Initiative conducted by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) showed that 31.7 percent of job seekers or a total of 18,928 have to undergo further training.

The labor department administered the study among private companies as it aimed to examine the current trends in the academe and the industry. It also explored the issues that plague the employment world in terms of workforce development.

“(The) results of the study shall serve as the basis for our policymakers to create and fund relevant laws or initiatives that can bridge the workforce skills gap and support curriculum development,” DOLE said as reported by The Philippine Star.

The said study that involved about 90,000 respondents will be used to further develop the existing education and training system for the benefit of Filipinos who will soon join the labor force.

DOLE said that the results of the study would be presented to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Department of Education (DepEd) and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

According to DOLE, the study is meant to resolve the country’s unemployment and underemployment issues by addressing the prevailing problem of the job and skills mismatch in the Philippines. They will do so by identifying talent, skills and training needed by the Filipino workforce.

On another note, the findings from the study showed that 68.3 percent of the students, employed, unemployed and trainees involved in the study are employable with English language functional skills as top competency.

However, Filipinos did not fare well in three categories. Creative problem solving is consistently the lower skill among the respondents and must be improved, along with innovation and decision making skills.

Earlier, DOLE released the Labor Market Information (LMI) Report 2022 enumerating the industries that will create jobs and skills. The Jobsfit LMI also included in demand occupations from 2013 to 2020.