Malacanang lauds Dureza for resigning out of ‘delicadeza’

Former Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza was praised by Malacañang on Wednesday, November 28, for taking full responsibility for the “transgressions” of two members of his staff who were sacked by President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said, “We commend the former presidential adviser on the peace process for taking full responsibility and issuing an apology under the principle of command responsibility for the transgressions committed by his two subordinates.”

“His resignation has set a concrete example and put a true meaning to the value of delicadeza (sense of propriety) and morality in governance. This is leadership by example,” he added.

Panelo also expressed the administration’s gratitude to Dureza for his service, especially for “walking the extra mile in advancing peace for the good of our nation and all Filipinos.”

Dureza was the one who led government negotiators in peace talks with communist and Moro rebels. He resigned on Tuesday, November 27, after Ronald Flores, Undersecretary for Support Services, and Yeshter Donn Baccay, Assistant Secretary for Support Services, at the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPPAP) was fired by the president.

His resignation was announced by Duterte himself in a speech in Panglao, Bohol province, on Tuesday evening.

“I am sad but I have to accept his resignation,” Duterte said after announcing he had fired Flores and Baccay for alleged corruption.

He also clarified that Dureza was not involved in corruption but took responsibility for the corruption that happened at Oppap on his watch.

‘I failed’

In his resignation letter that he made public, Dureza said, “I am sad because despite my efforts to be compliant with your strong advocacy against corruption, I failed.”

According to him, he had been warned about corruption in the antipoverty projects under his agency, including rural infrastructure, scholarships and medical aid to poor families in insurgency-hit provinces. He apologized for his failed efforts.

Duterte assured that the government was investigating the wrongdoings at OPPAP.

In his resignation letter, Dureza continued to say that he had verified “some reports” but the local officials he had talked with “declined to be quoted.”

Dureza is unlikely to get another appointment soon.

“He is not after anything,” Duterte said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana commended Dureza’s service, saying they “worked beautifully with each other.”

Lorenzana also praised Dureza for taking responsibility for the corruption that took place in his office, describing it as “[t]ruly an admirable trait of a great leader and patriot.”