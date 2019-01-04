Pope Francis appoints a new bishop in Bicol

POPE Francis appointed Fr. Rex Andrew Alarcon from the Diocese of Daet as a new Philippine bishop in Camarines Norte, Bicol on Wednesday, January 2.

The 47-year-old bishop served as a superintendent of the parish schools and a spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Caceres. He was also a member of the College of Consultants and the president of the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines.

Alarcon succeeded Bishop Gilbert Armea Garcera who was transferred to Lipa, Batangas on February 2, 2017; and became an Archbishop. The See of Daet was vacant for 11 months before Alarcon’s appointment.

The newly appointed bishop also served as a director of the Stewardship programme of the Archdiocese of Caceres. He was also a Professor at the Holy Rosary Minor Seminary Rosary in Naga.

Alarcon was ordained to the priesthood in 1996, after which he became an assistant parish priest of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Naga. From 1997 to 1999 he served as a private secretary to the archbishop.

Alarcon obtained his licentiate in Church History at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy back in 2001. He studied theology and philosophy in the University of Santo Tomas in Manila and Holy Rosary Minor Seminary in Naga.