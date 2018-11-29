Sandiganbayan: Imelda’s appeal to take case to SC premature

Former First Lady and incumbent Ilocos Norte 2nd District Rep. Imelda Marcos filed a Notice of Appeal on Tuesday, November 27, before the Sandiganbayan seeking to take her conviction in seven graft cases to the Supreme Court.

However, Sandiganbayan Fifth Division said that it is premature because there is still a pending motion to be resolved.

“The Notice of Appeal filed by Marcos is premature as the Court has not yet resolved her Motion for Leave to avail of post-conviction remedies. Therefore, the Court cannot take action on the same,” the Fifth Division’s Clerk of Court said as reported by The Philippine Daily Inquirer.

The graft court pertains to the documents submitted by Marcos last November 12, requesting the anti-graft court to grant her post-conviction remedies. The widow of former President Ferdinand Marcos also explained in her motion why she was unable to attend the promulgation of her cases last November 9.

“Accused Imelda R. Marcos hereby files this Notice of Appeal, and requests that the records of the instant case be forwarded to the Supreme Court for further proceedings,” the petition read.

In the Notice of Appeal, the 89-year-old former first lady requested that the details of her cases be sent to the Supreme Court to start the proceedings that would entail her motion for reconsideration.

“With due respect, the accused submits that the decision convicting her is contrary to facts, law and jurisprudence,” the notice of appeal stated.

As of the moment, Marcos is enjoying provisional freedom after posting a bail of P150,000 last November 16.

The Marcos matriarch was found guilty of violating Section 3(e) of R.A. for graft cases due to her involvement in funneling funds to seven Swiss foundations while she was in office during the 1970s.

The plea came after the Fifth Division’s ruling that old age could not evade anyone from a serving prison term referring to the case of a 71-year-old retired police officer who was found guilty of corruption in 2009.

The Ilocos Norte Representative was a minister of Human Settlements and Metro Manila governor from 1976 to 1986, and member of the Interim Batasang Pambansa from 1978 to 1984.