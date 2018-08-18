Arroyo: ‘Sara Duterte will become an important national figure’

Philippine House of Representatives Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo said on Thursday, August 16, that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will be of national significance as a presidential daughter.

“Judging by history really, Mayor Sara Duterte will become an important national figure,” the House speaker said.

In a report from ABS-CBN News, Arroyo said that presidential children “have played a prominent role in national political life.”

“I am one example. Noynoy Aquino is another example. The children of President Estrada are very active in national political life. Mar Roxas is also a descendant of a president,” Arroyo said.

Following the known friction between the Davao City leader and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, this led the public to believe that Duterte-Carpio was behind the ouster of the former House speaker.

As reported by The Philippine Star, the House speaker said that the disagreement between Alvarez and Duterte-Carpio influenced the lawmakers in their decision to vote for Arroyo.

“It’s been public knowledge for some time about her differences with speaker Alvarez and some congressmen say that was taking into account in their decisions,” she said.

However, the former president also explained that a conflict has been brewing for some time and that the latest State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte only gave way for representatives to finally find a resolution.

She added, “Other congressmen also say there has been a problem brewing for quite some time and it all played out spontaneously during the SONA weekend.”

Duterte’s eldest daughter congratulated Arroyo when she won the speakership. However, she neither confirmed nor denied her role in Arroyo’s acquisition of power.

Other officials convince Duterte-Carpio of national leader potential

Aside from Arroyo, other public officials observed that Duterte-Carpio is qualified to become a national leader.

Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) president Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Thursday also convinced Duterte-Carpio to vie for a Senate seat in the upcoming 2019 midterm polls.

The presidential party leader urged her to compete in the senatorial elections so that Mindanao will have a greater representation in the upper house.

“Her experience as mayor of one of the country’s highly successful cities eminently qualifies her to speak for Mindanao, for peace and order, for the environment and for the socio-economic upliftment of the marginalized sectors,” Pimentel said.

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson likewise expressed his preference for the mayor, picking her among young potential leaders.

“Based on whatever political sense I have accumulated after my long years in government service, Mayor Sara stands out and is right in front of the pack,” he said.