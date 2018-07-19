Dela Rosa: Senate run is still open

FORMER Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald dela Rosa is keeping his options open as he looks forward to the 2019 elections.

Dela Rosa clarified to reporters on Tuesday night, July 17, that “Senator Bato” is still a possibility, following reports saying he would run for governor of Davao del Sur after transferring his voter registration to the province.

“In preparation lang ‘yan just in case ang final decision ni PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) ay gov[ernor], DavSur (Davao del Sur) but as of now, no final decision yet from PRRD. (“That’s just a preparation in case PRRD’s decision is gov, Davsur but as of now, no final decision yet from PRRD,)” he said in a text message.

“Option for Senate run is still open,” he added.

Dela Rosa has repeatedly announced that he will only run for public office if Duterte wishes him to do so since they have been long-time companions. The condition for which position is the same — Duterte will decide for Dela Rosa.

The top cop-turned-corrections-chief has a chance at landing a seat in the Senate in 2019 based on a June 2018 Pulse Asia survey.

The survey revealed that he is part of the so-called “Magic 12”, besting potential candidates like veteran politicians Aquilino Pimentel III and Joseph Victor Ejercito.

Not only that but he was also included in the top 12 in a Laylo survey in November 2017, and in the top 20 in a November Social Weather Stations poll, based on documents obtained by Rappler.