Drug war helped cut crime rate in Metro Manila – Police

One of the main factors for the 25 percent decline in Metro Manila’s crime rate in the first half of 2018 is the government’s war on drugs, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) cited.

Metro crime incidence has been reduced under the government’s Oplan Tokhang, an anti-illegal drugs campaign spearheaded by the Philippine National Police (PNP), as stated by NCRPO. The campaign has seen 48,886 suspected drug users and pushers arrested; 1,590 neutralized; and 233,896 surrendered.

“Evidently, the less number of drug addicts on the street equates to lesser criminal activities and criminal incidents,” the NCRPO said before explaining that drug abuse and addiction lead to crime because of the constant need to purchase substances.

“To some extent, they are forced to steal, rob shops and innocent people on the streets, barge into homes, in worst cases have to assault, hurt and even kill their victims to get money to buy illegal drugs,” it added.

The steady police presence in the streets, strict implementation of local ordinances and national laws as well as PNP’s information dissemination were also cited by the NCRPO as important measures to prevent crime and ensure public safety.

NCRPO further said that the continuing internal cleansing of the PNP also helped the drive against crime.

“On the first day of the new ‘I-SEND mo SMS/TEXT’ based system of the NCRPO, 31 messages or 21 percent were complaints against police scalawags. The feedback from the community shows that the NCRPO is on the right track with its priorities in fighting illegal drugs and internal cleansing,” it said.

The increase in the salaries of police has also helped, according to NCRPO, since it has boosted the morale of the police force, especially those in the rank and file.

Moreover, crime prevention has been greatly assisted by technology through CCTVs, GPS systems, tracking devices, and smart phones, among others.

“With the advent of technology and social media, the accomplishments, plans and programs of Team-NCRPO have gained trust and confidence from the public. Netizens are even more cooperative and supportive in giving relevant information and reports,” it said.

NCRPO Director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar implored the public to trust and support the efforts of NCRPO, stating that they are always committed to “serve and protect.”

“Magtulungan po tayo upang mapanatili ang kapayaan at kaayusan sa ating rehiyon (Let’s help each other in order to maintain the peace and order in our country),” he said.