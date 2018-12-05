Palace praises gov’t anti-crime drive, disregards survey results

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Saturday, December 1, claimed that the government has made “significant strides” in its campaign against criminality even though results of the Social Weather Station (SWS) survey suggested otherwise.

“Significant strides have been made by the current administration through its war against criminality, including those related to illegal drugs,” Panelo said as reported by The Manila Times.

The spokesperson said that the Filipinos feel secured with the policies implemented by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (PRRD) since the leader is seen as vocal with his desire to curb crime in the Philippines.

“Indeed, Filipinos now feel safer knowing fully well the government’s stance against criminals and drug pushers,” Panelo added.

Panelo said the government would not remain “complacent” despite the achievements of the administration in the past two years. He added that the tough-talking leader would remain dedicated to resolving the country’s crime and drug problem until his term ends.

“This achievement, however, will not render us complacent. As PRRD said, his campaign against criminality and illegal narcotics shall be pursued until the last day of his term to ensure that our streets are completely safe from criminals, drug personalities and other rogue elements,” the spokesperson explained.

He also clapped back at the critics of the administration, noting that they are either guilty of committing illegal activities or non-receptive with regards to the achievements of the government.

“It also becomes clear that those who remain to dissent the president’s policies are either people who are connected with illegal activities or politicians belonging to the opposition, as well as their blind followers, who cannot accept the feats of the government,” Panelo said as reported by Rappler.

SWS shows 1.4M families as crime victims

The SWS survey released on Thursday, November 29, revealed that around 1.4 million families or 6.1 percent claimed that they were victims of common crimes — pickpocket or robbery of personal property, break-ins, carnapping, and physical violence in the past six months. The said figures proved to be higher than the 1.2 million reported in June 2018.

The said survey also showed that 159,000 families reported physical violence during the same period. This is significantly higher than the estimated 50,000 families reported in June of this year.

Results also stated that about 52 percent of Filipino agreed with the statement, “In this neighborhood, people are usually afraid that robbers might break into their houses.” Meanwhile, 46 percent agreed that people fear for their safety on the streets at night. The survey also showed that 41 percent agreed that there are too many addicted to illegal drugs in their neighborhood.