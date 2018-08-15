Sculptra® Aesthetic: Your facial skin’s new ‘BFF’

THEY say we start aging at 30. Now if you are in your 40s to 60s, that would mean about 10 to 30 years of aging process. But do we know how aging manifests in our skin, particularly in our face? And if so, is there a way to somehow delay that process?

Well, today we have yet another interesting and exciting topic because I will be sharing one of my precious beauty secrets by introducing a regimen that in many ways could actually be your facial skin’s new best friend. But before that, let’s talk about facial skin aging for a little bit.

As I’ve mentioned earlier, facial aging may become more noticeable in a person’s 30s when fine wrinkles, light blemishes, and sun spots begin to appear. Changes in the texture and firmness of skin may also become apparent. As aging progresses, more wrinkles and fine lines appear. Your skin can also show changes in texture and color, and begins to sag. They are a result of the aging of the skin which is caused by a reduction in your skin’s collagen. As skin ages, the dermis thins due to collagen loss, reducing its ability to retain elasticity (from elastin) and moisture (hyaluronic acid). Elastin is a protein found in connective tissue that is elastic and helps the skin maintain shape. Hyaluronic acid is a substance found in the connective tissue of the body that cushions and lubricates.

Now that we know what causes our facial skin to lose its youthful appearance, let’s talk about how it can be prevented or delayed.

Since hyaluronic acid is important to keep our facial skin looking young, fillers — like hyaluronic acid or bovine or porcine collagen — are used to diminish lines by pushing up the dermis space beneath wrinkles and creases. Results appear immediately and can last up to several months. Fillers have become increasingly popular, and for good reason. For one, they are affordable and non-invasive, and you can get them done without having to worry about locking yourself out of sight for a few weeks. Each filler has its own specific best use. However, while some people prefer this kind of treatment, others are looking for a more “natural-looking” effect.

Enter: Sculptra® Aesthetic.

Sculptra® Aesthetic is a collagen stimulator. It works gradually over time for a more youthful-looking appearance. Unlike hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers, Sculptra helps stimulate your skin’s own natural collagen production to help restore its inner structure and increase the facial volume that has been lost to aging. Most patients notice a more natural look from Sculptra than what they get from fillers.

Collagen stimulators are used to diminish facial wrinkles by helping to restore the deep, underlying structure of the skin. Results appear gradually over the treatment regime (typically three injections over the course of three to four months) and can last up to two years. Since Sculptra is a collagen stimulator, the procedure is literally fertilizing your collagen. So, imagine your collagen growing, which is basically what our skin needs because collagen tends to diminish as we age. Sculptra is designed to bring back that collagen underneath your skin to give you that youthful look.

The microparticles of polylactic acid initiate the formation of sheets of collagen under the skin. You will start noticing improvement in the next four to six weeks and you will see more improvement the next six to 25 months – the tightness of the skin improves from temple to jawline area, and you’ll notice more volume, plus there’s an improvement in texture and elasticity. This treatment is something you don’t need to do often yet you’ll see the results after two to four sessions. The best part is that you’ll continue to see improvements over time.

As a Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) collagen stimulator, Sculptra Aesthetic works differently. It works with your body within the deep dermis, rather than topically, to help revitalize collagen production and help restore your skin’s inner structure and volume. As the Sculptra Aesthetic PLLA microparticles are absorbed, they help stimulate collagen production. Sculptra® Aesthetic is designed to work gradually over a series of an average of two to three treatments. The procedures take approximately 45 minutes. It is safe and FDA approved. It has been used since 1999.

Speaking as a realist, I agree that there is no way we can stop the aging process. But as a skin innovator and a believer in modern technology, there are ways we can achieve better-looking skin even as we age.

Sculptra® Aesthetic is available at Image Spa MD and Image Body Spa. You may visit our locations at 9227 Haven Ave., Suite 120 in Rancho Cucamonga, tel: (909) 989-8464; or at 8709 Beverly Blvd. in West Hollywood, California, tel: (424) 382-1002.

***

Imee is an established aesthetician, a business owner and a managing partner for Image Spa MD and CEO of Image Body SPA. She has a degree in Biology and Doctor of Dental Medicine. Image Spa is now one of the most reputable medical spa facilities in LA and has branches in Rancho Cucamonga and Encinitas for Image SPA MD and Image Body SPA-West Hollywood. Imee has been in the aesthetics industry for over 20 years.