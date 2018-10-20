California deadline to register to vote in midterm election on Oct. 22 

ELIGIBLE voters in California who want to vote in the upcoming midterm election on November 6 have until Monday, October 22 to register.

To do so, one can fill out an application online at registertovote.ca.gov or obtain a voter registration form at the county elections office or at a local library, post office, or Department of Motor Vehicles office.

For translated materials in Armenian, Chinese, Farsi, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai or Vietnamese, call (800) 815-2666, option 2.

On November 6, voters will cast ballots for statewide offices, including Senator, and governor, as well as 11 ballot propositions. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. (AJPress)