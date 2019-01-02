New year, new laws for California in 2019

Women in leadership, tighter gun control, climbing minimum wage among new policy changes

FOLLOWING the fireworks, toasts, and New Year greetings that took place during the midnight transition into the new year, California woke up with hundreds of new policies that could mean big things for its nearly 40 million Californians.

From putting more women in leadership positions, to promoting media literacy education in schools, to tightening up gun control, here are just some of the new laws that took effect in California on Tuesday, January 1.

More female board directors

Public corporations based in California must have at least one woman on their board of directors by the end of 2019, making it the first state to require women on corporate boards.

Senate Bill 946 — signed by California Governor Jerry Brown in October — further requires that public companies with five directors on its board have at least two female directors, and at least three women for companies with seven directors by the end of 2021. Those who refuse to comply may face a fine anywhere between $100,000 to $300,000.

Priority for rescue animals in state’s pet stores

California pet stores will now only be allowed to sell dogs, cats, and rabbits that come from nonprofit rescue groups or animal shelters, a policy California state assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell called a “big win for our four-legged friends.”

When Assembly Bill 485 passed, O’Donnell said that California taxpayers spend more than $250 million a year to house and euthanize animals in shelters.

Another climb in minimum wage

California joined a number of other states in the move to increase minimum wages with a number of its local jurisdictions set to meet their own approved minimum wages.

California cities of Cupertino, El Cerrito, Los Altos, Palo Alto, Richmond, San Jose, San Mateo, and Santa Clara are expected to increase minimum pay to $15 on or about Tuesday, January 1, according to the National Employment Law Project.

Goodbye NDAs regarding sexual misconduct

Riding on the powerful wave of the #MeToo movement, a new policy signed in September makes it so companies are not allowed to force employees who settle sexual harassment to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDA) that prevent them from speaking out. In other words, under Senate Bill 820, names of the perpetrators can no longer be held confidential.

NDAs were found to have played large roles in silencing victims of sexual misconduct. Also having a new NDA law enacted in the new year is New York who endorsed its own policy last May.

Eating out

Those who want a plastic straw to sip their drink in restaurants will now be required to ask for one personally.

In his signing message for Assembly Bill 1884 in September, Gov. Brown said, “Plastic has helped advance innovation in our society, but our infatuation with single-use convenience has led to disastrous consequences.

He added, “It is a very small step to make a customer who wants a plastic straw to ask for it. And it might make them pause and think again about an alternative.”

Other laws that can affect our dining out experience have eateries that serve kids meals required to serve water or unflavored milk as the default drink (Senate Bill 1192), and the selling of homemade food no longer illegal (Assembly Bill 626).

Tightening up gun control

Already having one of the strictest gun regulations in the U.S., California is adding some more tightening regulations. The purchasing of handguns are already restricted to adults 21 and older. Senate Bill 1100 now puts the age restriction to anyone looking to purchase a long gun, such as a shotgun or rifle. Those exempt from the law are members of the military, law enforcement officers, and those who possess an unexpired and valid hunting license.

Other new policies include requiring concealed carry weapons permit applicants undergo training for a minimum of eight hours and pass a live-fire shooting test (Assembly Bill 2103), confiscating anyone convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence his or her right to own a firearm (Assembly Bill 3129), allowing the confiscation of magazines and ammunition via gun violence restraining order (Senate Bill 1200), and banning “bump stocks” (Senate Bill 1346).

Rules affecting electric scooter riders

As the use of electric scooters seemed to catapult in 2018, riders will have to know two new bills that address helmet use.

Under Assembly Bill 2989, only riders under the age of 18 are required to wear helmets when riding an electric scooter. Assembly Bill 3077 makes it so that those ticketed for being in violation of the rule can correct the violation by having a parent or guardian provide proof that the minor attended a bike safety course and has a helmet.

Efforts for media literacy education

In an effort to combat the proliferation of fake and misleading news, students in California schools could very soon be getting lessons on media literacy.

Under Senate Bill 830, the California Department of Education is required to provide a list of instructional materials and resources on media literacy on its website available for teachers to use by July 1 at the latest.

Non-binary gender identification

Those applying for a California driver’s license, those who identify as neither male nor female will be able to choose a non-binary gender option under the gender category, which will be designated an “X.”

Revisiting of prior marijuana convictions

Last January 1, 2018, Californians were officially allowed to participate in the recreational marijuana use without the need of a medical marijuana card.

In the new year, individuals previously convicted for possession, cultivation, and distribution of marijuana can petition to reduce or overturn the old convictions. Assembly Bill 1793 — which may affect over 200,000 cases — makes it so that the state must identify all offenses that can be resentenced or expunged by July.