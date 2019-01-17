Nevada Assemblymembers Nguyen, Frierson speak before APIA community

LAS VEGAS — Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen of Nevada’s 10th District (AD-10) and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson spoke before the Asian Pacific Islander American (APIA) community on Saturday, January 12.

As they met with the community leaders to laud the political power of the Asian Pacific Islander American (APIA) constituency, Nguyen proudly discussed her vision for Nevada as she expressed her joy in being a part of a legislature with a female majority.

“We can be trailblazers, not only here, but we can set an example for the entire country,” Nguyen said as she met with community leaders at the Asian Community Development Council.

The assemblymember assumed her role last month after county commissioners on appointed her to replace former Assemblyman Chris Brooks.

She added that she sees her positions as a way to “hold the door open for many more Asian candidates in the future.

“I’m hopeful that I will have a good judgment of character to be able to help reach out to those people, get the information that I need from those people, and use that when I am sitting at the table,” Nguyen said, continuing to “have the courage to speak out in behalf of those who are disenfranchised of their rights and privileges.”

One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating with APIA electoral work of local and national organizations in-state, celebrated the appointment of Nguyen as the first Asian Pacific Islander American (APIA) in the legislature in a decade.

Evan Louie, the board chair of the organization, said that Nguyen’s appointment serves as a historic moment for the community. He said that such an appointment strengthens the representation of APIA’s in the legislature.

“Assemblywoman Nguyen’s appointment as the first Asian Pacific Islander American is a historic moment for the APIA community and the state of Nevada. This last election cycle, we organized, voted, and built political power,” he said. “That power must translate to representation in the state legislature and expand the decision-making table for diverse voices to be heard.”

Frierson also welcomed Nguyen for the perspective she brings to the legislature.

“I have worked hard as the Speaker to recruit and elect one of the most diverse legislatures in the country. And finally, I have the opportunity to welcome the first APIA member into our caucus, Rochelle Nguyen,” Frierson said.

He added, “When our legislature is as diverse as our state, it gives us an opportunity to craft public policy that is inclusive and reflective of our community. I am confident that Rochelle will serve her constituents and our state with the utmost diligence and I am so happy to support her.”

Duy Nguyen, One APIA Nevada executive director and Clark County planning commissioner, expressed the community’s high hopes as they look forward to the policies that Nguyen will advocate.

“As a daughter of a refugee, Assemblywoman Nguyen’s path to public service will serve as an inspiration to future APIA leaders. We look forward to working with Assemblywoman Nguyen in the upcoming legislative session on policies that empower our community,” he said.