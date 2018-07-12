Protest calls for an end to Trump admin’s policy of family separation and detention

Protest part of the national ‘Families Belong Together’ day of action with more than 710 events nationwide

LAS VEGAS, NV — On Saturday, June 30, hundreds of Las Vegas residents joined a rally as part of the Families Belong Together national day of action to protest the Trump Administration’s policy of forcibly seperating children from their parents, the detention of families, and the fact that the Trump Administration has failed to reunite thousands of children with their parents.

The protest was part of a National “Families Belong Together” Day of Action featuring more than 710 events in all 50 states and an anchor protest in Lafayette Square in Washington DC. Tens of thousands of people participated across the country. Specifically, the protesters demanded that the Trump Administration:

• Reunite families now. Permanently end family separation and immediately reunify those that have been separated. ICE must release parents immediately so that ORR can reunify them with their children.

• End family detention. Children and families deserve due process, not indefinite imprisonment. Children do not belong in baby cages and internment-like camps. Family incarceration is not the solution to family separation.

• End ‘Zero Humanity.’ Reverse the Trump administration’s policy that created this crisis and chaos to begin with. Parents should not be criminally prosecuted for doing what all parents do, which is bring their children to safety. This horrible nightmare for families will only end when Trump permanently stops his 100 percent prosecution policy.

Immigrants affected by current policies, elected officials and performers were part of the program.