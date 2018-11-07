Fil-Am pipe bomb suspect held without bail in NY

Suspect Cesar Sayoc made first appearance in Manhattan federal court after court hearing in Florida

A FEDERAL judge on Tuesday, Nov. 6 has ordered the man suspected of sending more than a dozen explosives to high-profile Democrats to be held without bail in his first appearance in New York federal court.

Cesar Sayoc, Jr., who is half-Filipino and half-Italian, was transported from Florida to New York on Monday and made a brief appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jane Kim referred to Sayoc as “a serious risk of danger to the public and a flight risk.”

Sayoc wore a navy blue prison uniform over a beige T-shirt and conferred with his assigned counsel, public defender Sarah Jane Baumgartel. He did not wear handcuffs or shackles and answered, “yes, sir” to Lehrburger’s routine questions.

The defense did not challenge the federal government’s denial of bail. Prior to his transport to New York, he appeared before a federal judge in Florida on Monday, Oct. 29.

The 56-year-old faces five criminal counts: interstate transport of explosives, mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents, making threatening interstate communications and assault of current or former government officials.

He allegedly mailed at least 15 pipe bombs to known critics of President Donald Trump, including high profile Democrats like Barack Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton as well as news organizations like CNN and prominent Democrat donor George Soros.

After he was identified, it was revealed that Sayoc was a regular attendee of Trump rallies. A Twitter account believed to be run by Sayoc expressed allegiance to Trump as well as harassment towards other accounts who criticized the president.

On the day he was arrested, federal officials uncovered a van allegedly belonging to Sayoc that was adorned with pro-Trump stickers and posters as well as incendiary messages towards Clinton, Obama, CNN and other parties Trump has repeatedly attacked.

If convicted, he’ll serve up to 48 years in prison.

As previously reported by the Asian Journal, Sayoc had compiled a list of about 100 targets and had prepared the list before he was first arrested on Friday, Oct. 26. Federal officials have not publicly released the names on the list but have been privately contacting those listed.

In addition to Obama, Clinton and Soros, Sayoc had allegedly mailed pipe bombs to former Vice President Joe Biden; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California; Rep. Maxine Waters of California and actor Robert DeNiro.

None of the explosives that were mailed detonated and did not injure anybody, according to officials.

Sayoc has been ordered to return to court next Monday, Nov. 12.. (Klarize Medenilla/AJPress)