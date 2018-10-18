Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco signs agreements with GMA Pinoy TV and FILHOFF

The Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco (PCGSF) signed Spark*Connect*Empower partnership agreements with GMA Pinoy TV and Filipino Band Musicians Hall of Fame Foundation (FILHOFF) last October 5 in ceremonies held at the Kalayaan Hall of the PCGSF in downtown San Francisco. Joseph Francia, First Vice President and Head of Operations of GMA International, flew in from Manila to sign the partnership, accompanied by Josh Andowitt, Afilliate Development and Marketing for GMA International; and GMA artists Christian Bautista (Asia’s Romantic Balladeer), Julie Anne San Jose (Asia’s Pop Sweetheart) and Mika Gorospe (top 15 finalist in GMA’s The Clash), who all rendered performances for attendees. ConGen Henry Bensurto, Jr. and GMA Int’l First VP/Head of Operations Joseph Francia shaking hands after signing the partnernship agreements as GMA officials and network stars, and PCGSF officials clap and look on.

Photo above show ConGen Henry Bensurto Jr. (seated, left) and Frank Sityar (seated, right) signing the partnership agreements for the PCGSF and FILHOFF, respectively.

(Photos and caption by Joseph Peralta/AJ Press)