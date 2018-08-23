Presidio Picnic Features Filipino Cultural Performances on August 26

THE Presidio Picnic, a collaboration of the Presidio Trust and Off The Grid, will feature Filipino cultural performances by The Parangal Dance Company as it highlights Philippine and Filipino American culture on Sunday, August 26, 2018. The Presidio Picnic takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aside from the Parangal Dance Company performances at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., the August 26 Presidio Picnic features a Community Hub with organizations like the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, Filipino Food Movement, Mabuhay Folkloric Society, San Francisco Filipino Cultural Center, PAWA/Hinabi and FACINE on hand to provide picnic-goers with information about their activities and thrust.

Additionally, there will be a live Zumba lesson led by Gigi Hill-Hopkins, the Director of the African American holistic wellness at the Bayview YMCA.

Off The Grid favorites serving Filipino food like Señor Sisig, Hookt Mini Donuts and Jeepney Grill join many other food trucks, booth and retail vendors serving varied cuisines to attendees at the Presidio Picnic, which draws thousands of visitors.

Parangal Dance Company, founded in 2008 by Eric Solano, is a Filipino folk dance group whose mission is to give tribute to Philippine heritage by preserving and promoting ethnic attire, music and dance through research, workshops and performances. Solano trained with the Bayanihan Philippine National Dance Company, the oldest dance company in the Philippines which was founded in 1957.

The August 26 Presidio Picnic featuring Parangal is part of a special focus to food and culture offered by the Presidio Picnic as its way of presenting the Bay Area’s diverse communities to people of all ages.

The Presidio Picnic takes place at the Presidio Main Parade Ground, Sheridan Avenue, in San Francisco. (For GPS purposes: Presidio Visitor Center – 210 Lincoln Blvd., SF, CA 94129). There is a free shuttle (PresidiGo Downtown Shuttle) that goes to the grounds. There is also complimentary bike valet and lawn games; the event is pet-friendly. For more information, visit www.presidio.gov/presidio-picnic or call (415) 561-4323.