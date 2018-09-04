Celebrate the Moon Festival at Pechanga Resort Casino with a 2018 Mercedes Benz giveaway and great prizes

JOIN us at Pechanga Resort Casino this September to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with our exciting “Harvest Moon Grand Drawing”. There will be 50 winners of EasyPlay and one lucky winner will drive away in a new 2018 Mercedes Benz. In addition, with our three days “Harvest Moon – Swipe & Win” promotion, Club members will have a chance to win up to $1,000 in EasyPlay!

The “Harvest Moon – Swipe & Win” promotion will be held on Thursday, September 6th, 13th and 20th Starting from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Pechanga Club members can swipe their Club card at the promotion area for a chance to win up to $1,000 EasyPlay or drawing entries to take part in the Grand Drawing.

The “Harvest Moon Grand Drawing” will be held on Sunday, September 23th. During the promotional period from 1 pm to 9 pm, Club members can earn entries by using their Club to play at any slots and table game. Multiple entries can be earned depending on membership/tier level: Red Card members earn up to 8x entries; Platinum Card members up to 5x entries; Gold Card members up to 3x entries, and Silver Card members earn 1x entry. Entries will be drawn at 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8 pm and 9 pm. One grand prize winner will drive away in a 2018 Mercedes Benz, while a total of 50 lucky winners will win a share of EasyPlay bonus. Play more to win multiple times! Winners will be posted throughout the casino floor. For more information, please call 1-877-711-2946 or visit www.Pechanga.com.

All of us at Pechanga Resort Casino wish everyone a Happy Moon Festival!