Fil-Am businesses on display at Travel, Trade & Consumer Roadshow in Carson, CA

Free event on Aug. 4 & 5 features exhibitors, seminars, entertainment & food

AN exciting summer weekend of Pinoy pride is coming up on August 4 and 5 at the South Bay Pavilion in Carson, California!

The Travel, Trade and Consumer Roadshow (TTC) is the brainchild of the Asian Journal’s CEO Roger Oriel, in an effort to showcase and encourage Filipino and Filipino-American business through product and service exhibition and educational sessions, with entertainment for the mall-going public.

The event is free, so mall shoppers are welcome to immerse in Filipino ingenuity and talent in the two-day event that has four zones: The Exhibitor Row, B2B Area, Mainstage, and Sari-Sari Food Pavilion.

The Asian Journal sought out exhibitors that exemplify Filipino entrepreneurship, and associated organizations and services that benefit the Filipino-American community.

The Exhibitor Row traverses through the main aisle of the mall, along the pathway of shoppers. Multiple sectors are represented, from services, manufacturing, handicrafts, business education to national defense.

The Mainstage will be the center of attraction with various Los Angeles talents performing throughout the day, interspersed with an F21 Red Fashion Show featuring the Love Of Country Ambassadors, TV show tapings, and the much-awaited raffle. The coveted prize is a Roundtrip Ticket to Manila courtesy of Philippine Airlines and a hotel stay courtesy of the Department of Tourism. The winner will be announced via a raffle on Saturday, August 4 at 6 p.m.

Media companies on display are The Filipino Channel (TFC), Crossings TV, a new free channel of Filipino content. TFC’s popular TV show “Citizen Pinoy” will go on the mainstage on Sunday afternoon, with renowned Atty. Michael Gurfinkel.

Spectrum/ Charter Channel, home of the National Asian American Coalition’s (NAAC) “Owning A Piece of America,” will likewise be taping a segment on Saturday afternoon, and presenting a fitness demo by Thalassia Mombeleur.

Iconic Filipino brands are represented by the maker of our favorite cookies and Sky Flakes crackers, Monde MY San, Philippine National Bank, and Lay Bare Salon, whose more than 100 franchises in the Philippines is starting to sprout in the U.S. with its two Los Angeles locations. Free sugaring and Lay Bare’s signature hair removal methods shall be demonstrated at its booth.

All the way from Pangasinan, Philippines, facilitated by EC Ferrer Customs Broker, are handicraft and furniture makers from the region, along with products made of Philippine cacao and bamboo, among others. New products include Nutridense’s Rice Mongo Curls, and IC Green, a superior and unique kind of oil additive that enhances and increases engine efficiency, invented and patented by a Filipino.

Other industries represented are real estate with Lombard by the Bay and Megaworld; services CSI Professionals, Elder Law Services, and Western Union; and local business House of Seafood. Among the organizations present are the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) along with government entities the U.S. Army and the California National Guard.

Performers scheduled to appear are premiere saxophonist Ner De Leon, vocalist Annie Nepomuceno, jazz guitarist Ric Ickard, classical singer/actor Glenn Fernandez, jazz singer Bing Martin, teen singer/songwriter/dancer Louisa Tampi, vocal coach and artiste Jona Peralta, 4700 Band member Alvin Reyes, young singer/producer Chris Venegas, acoustic duo Kenneth and Nathan, and professional DJ Josh Evan.

Outside the main Entrance, the Sari-Sari Food Pavilion will be serving Filipino food from White Rabbit, Achara and Neri’s Curbside Cravings, and cool desserts from PopCupz, TastyBlock Hawaiian Shave Ice, Boba Truck and Churrostix.

On the opposite end of the mall from the Mainstage, a booth targeted for free seminars on various business topics is hosted by Ferdinand Soriano of Planet 63. Take advantage of these free sessions to learn from industry experts about Export Financing, Sourcing and Shipping, Packaging and Labelling, Cross-Cultural Trading, International Trade, Franchising and many more.

Entrepreneur organizations like the Filipino- American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles (FACCGLA) and the Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce (COFACC) shall be lending a hand, and will be on hand as the public’s available source for entrepreneurship questions, along with the Small Business Administration, the government entity that helps owners grow their small businesses.

Asian Journal Publications’ own newspaper and travel and lifestyle publication, Balikbayan Magazine, will be available free to the public, at its booth. Ribbon-cutting and opening ceremonies are slated on August 4, Saturday at the Mainstage at 11 a.m.

For more information, please visit https://traveltradeconsumer.com. (AJPress)