Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Hollywood announces new president, Paul Mirador

ONE of the newest creative-driven business organizations, the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Hollywood announces Paul Mirador as president beginning January 2019.

Previously holding the position of Vice President, Mirador takes over from Founder Craig Wilson, whose responsibilities have shifted to intensive development tasks for the Chamber.

Mirador is a native Angeleno who attended Van Nuys High School, on to Pierce College and Santa Monica College. He has a background in the financial industry, from insurance to investments, and worked as a loan officer and manager for 14 years, and in real estate as realtor for over 10 years.

As a current active Red Cross volunteer, Mirador often gets deployed during emergency disaster crises as he is also a level 3 CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) member and ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) with the HAM Radio call sign KK6HMQ.

His hobbies have become full-grown professional businesses, which include Paul Mirador Photography and Uber Chic Productions digital media company. The latest is The Coffee Corner Show (TCCS) is a podcast show that airs on YouTube and other social media platforms, with a tagline: Pitch Your Business, Promote Your Events, Show us your Talent. TCCS also interviews, politicians, industry professionals, celebrities, musicians and artists to help promote their events.

Mirador takes over the reigns of this fledgling chamber, whose members are in entertainment or creative businesses, with the tagline “Bridging the Gap.” One of its initial projects is the digital magazine “Abe” which features Fil-Ams in the entertainment scene. FACCHO members gain access to a network that can have a huge impact on their business. Members can also get exclusive discounts to events and workshops, and the membership supports FACCHO in its efforts to enhance our Fil-Am community’s presence in the local industry.

FACCHO is a proud member of the Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce (COFACC). To learn more, please visitwww.facchollywood.org.