Mayor Garcetti kicks off HIRE LA’s Youth jobs program

Young people ages 14-24 have until July 31 to apply for summer jobs

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti encouraged young Angelenos to apply for summer jobs at the recent kick-off of HIRE LA’s Youth, a program to help them build work experience and pursue their dream careers.

Under Mayor Garcetti’s leadership, the program has more than tripled in size and is on track to hire at least 20,000 young people by 2020. Last year, the City matched nearly 17,000 young people with summer and year-round jobs.

“An open door to a job is life-changing for any young person, especially those who’ve faced economic and social challenges,” said Mayor Garcetti. “HIRE LA’s Youth offers local teens and young adults the chance to earn a paycheck and meet industry leaders, which is an investment in both their lives and our City’s future.”

HIRE LA’s Youth provides job opportunities for young people between the ages of 14 and 24, placing them in a variety of industries — including entertainment, tech, transportation, healthcare, hospitality, government, and financial services. Along with work experience, the program offers training, on-the-job mentoring, financial literacy coaching, and other resources.

This year, HIRE LA’s Youth is leveraging $5.8 million in City General Fund and County Measure H funding allocated to the LA:RISE program, which provides jobs and wrap-around services for youth and adults with a history of homelessness, incarceration, and other barriers to employment. Since its establishment in 2015, LA:RISE has provided over 1,500 youth and adults with transitional employment support. So far in 2018, LA:RISE has placed over 160 youth in jobs and will reach 300 by the end of the year.

In February, Mayor Garcetti launched the Evolve Entertainment Fund (EEF), a public-private partnership dedicated to building career pathways into film, television, and music for women, people of color, and low-income Angelenos through paid internships, focused mentoring, and an ongoing series of workshops and panels. The EEF is on track to secure 250 internships for young Angelenos by the end of 2018.

This year also marked the expansion of the L.A. Tech Talent Pipeline, a partnership between Mayor Garcetti and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce’s Bixel Exchange that brings together public and private sector partners to expand training and job opportunities for the next generation of tech talent. The pipeline will place at least 200 young Angelenos in tech jobs this year, which is double the goal reached last year.

To apply and learn more about Hire LA’s Youth, please visit www.hirelayouth.com. Businesses interested in getting involved can also visit the website or call (213) 744-7333.