PeDRO induction in Los Angeles

INDUCTION. (L-R seated) Corazon Cruz, Lolita Bandong, Zeny Sabocor, Myrna Baculi, Heidi Mariano, Lydia Solis and Edith Sajor. (L-R standing) Consul General Adelio Cruz, Joey Cruz, Linda Simbulan, Lilli Khan, Cirilo Pinlac, 2019 President Benito Miranda, 2019 Vice President Santos Capistrano, Past Pres. Archerie Calunod, Emma Sabido, Cecile Rosano, Doc Manuel Baculi, Serafin Sabocor, and Deputy Consul General Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III. Photo courtesy of Benito M. Miranda

PeDRO (Philippine Disaster Relief Organization) held its induction of new officers and members at the Philippine Consul General’s offices in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 9th.

 

Leading the induction ceremony was Honorable Consul General Adelio Cruz, who gave an inspiring message of leadership and hope especially for the future of the coming generations.

PeDRO’s incoming President, Benito M. Miranda, thanked immediate past President, Archerie Calunod, for his unwavering dedication, for his service to PeDRO and for raising awareness about those who suffered difficulties from recent disasters.

PeDRO will continue in its mission to “Give hope to those who need it most!”

