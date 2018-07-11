Team Philippines competes at 2018 World Championship of Performing Arts in Long Beach
The WCOPA Team Philippines 2018 National Director, Gerry Mercado was awarded Superior National Director of 2018 out of 60 countries at the WCOPA opening ceremonies. AJPress photos by Andy Tecson and Ding Carreon
WCOPA Team Philippines 2018 at the parade of nations, 60 countries competing in the World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Long Beach, July 8-13. Singers, dancers, models, actors and variety artists will compete for gold, silver, bronze medals, and industry awards in the Talent Olympics.
