Team Philippines competes at 2018 World Championship of Performing Arts in Long Beach

View Gallery
3 Photos
Asian Journal
Team Philippines competes at 2018 World Championship of Performing Arts in Long Beach
WCOPA-3

The WCOPA Team Philippines 2018 National Director, Gerry Mercado was awarded Superior National Director of 2018 out of 60 countries at the WCOPA opening ceremonies.  AJPress photos by Andy Tecson and Ding Carreon

Asian Journal
Team Philippines competes at 2018 World Championship of Performing Arts in Long Beach
WCOPA-1

WCOPA Team Philippines 2018 at the parade of nations, 60 countries competing in the World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Long Beach, July 8-13. Singers, dancers, models, actors and variety artists will compete for gold, silver, bronze medals, and industry awards in the Talent Olympics. 

Asian Journal
Team Philippines competes at 2018 World Championship of Performing Arts in Long Beach
WCOPA-2

The WCOPA Team Philippines 2018 was awarded first prize in national costume out of 60 countries at the opening ceremonies of the World Championships of Performing Arts in Long Beach, CA. 

Facebook Comments
Asian Journal Press
Asian Journal Press

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.