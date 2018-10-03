Ph ‘plea’ program highlighted in UN forum

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Prior to his Washington visit, Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Emmanuel Piñol led the Philippine delegation to the Ministerial Breakfast on the Implementation of the Decade of Family Farming hosted by the Vice President of Costa Rica at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 27.

In his message, Secretary Piñol shared that the Philippine government has been actively implementing policies and initiatives on agriculture and fishing to address rural poverty.

As an example, he cited the launching of “PLEA” or the Production Loan Easy Access program which is a loan assistance program for small farmers and fisher folks that positively impacted the lives of the beneficiaries and reduced rural poverty in the Philippines. With a repayment rate of 98% nationwide, the government decided to increase funding and expand the loan assistance program after one year of implementation.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, one of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is ending poverty and achieving Zero Hunger, which requires “partnerships that boost investments in rural development to support small-scale family farmers, especially women and youth, tackle some of the root causes that force people to migrate, and address the impacts of climate change.”