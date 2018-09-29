POLO-WDC gathers Filipino local hires, HSWs at DC town hall 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Washington DC (POLO-WDC), through the leadership of Labor Attaché Angela Librado-Trinidad, organized a town hall meeting and fellowship event for Filipino nationals who are working as local hires and household service workers (HSWs) at the different diplomatic missions and international organizations in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, September 22 at the Carlos P. Romulo Hall, Philippine Embassy.

The gathering provided an opportunity for this specific set of Filipino workers in the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area to meet and dialogue with Embassy officials about their issues and concerns.

In his inspirational message, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez emphasized the Philippine Government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the welfare of kababayans overseas. He expressed pride in representing the Filipino people who have earned the trust and high esteem of Americans and their foreign employers in the United States.

“Lagi natin gawin ang tama at sumunod sa batas. Ang magandang imahe ng mga Filipino sa Amerika ay nakakatulong sa ating lahat na maitaguyod ang inyong kapakanan,” Ambassador Romualdez told the audience.

The town hall featured a panel of speakers that include newly-arrived Philippine Consul General Renato Villa, who assured the Filipino workers that the Philippine Embassy stands ready to extend assistance if needed; Welfare Officer Josephine Tobia who gave a briefing on OWWA’s programs; Economic Minister Jose Victor Chan-Gonzaga who shared the good news about the sustained growth of the Philippine economy and encouraged investments from Filipino overseas workers; and the main organizer, Labor Attaché Angela Librado-Trinidad, who explained POLO’s mandate and contract verification processes. The speakers engaged the participants in a Q&A session after the formal remarks.

“Engaging in outreach activities and open dialogues with Filipino workers are critical components of our work at POLO. We want to make sure that our services continue to be relevant and responsive to the needs of our kababayansand that they have access to the services and resources of POLO should the need arise,” Labor Attaché Angela Librado-Trinidad said in a post-event statement.