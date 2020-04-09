15 Filipino tycoons among the world’s billionaires

FIFTEEN Filipino tycoons landed on Forbes’ 31st annual ranking of the world’s billionaires, with former Senator and real estate tycoon Manuel Villar leading the pack.

Forbes said this year’s roster was made up of 2,095 billionaires across the globe, noting that it was 58 fewer than those recorded in 2019, and 226 fewer than just 12 days earlier before March 18 when the list was finalized.

“The richest people on Earth are not immune to the coronavirus. As the pandemic tightened its grip on Europe and America, global equity markets imploded, tanking many fortunes,” the business magazine said.

Villar, the richest Filipino, ranked 286th globally with a $5.6 billion (about P280 billion) fortune. Among his businesses are AllHome Corp., Golden Haven Inc., Starmalls Inc., Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc.

Following him in 565th place is port terminal operator and integrated gaming tycoon Enrique Razon, Jr. with a $3.4 billion (about P170 billion) net worth. He runs the International Container Terminal Services, Inc., the biggest port yard operator in the country, and Solaire Resort & Casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp.

Siblings Hans, Herbert, Henry Jr., Harley and Teresita Sy all made it into this year’s list, as well, with their net worths estimated at $2.3 billion, $2.2 billion, $2.1 billion, $2.1 billion and $2 billion respectively. Elizabeth, their sister, also placed with her $1.6 billion net worth.

In the eighth and ninth place are tobacco magnate Lucio Tan and property tycoon Andrew Tan with their respective estimated fortune of $1.9 billion and $1.8 billion.

Also included are businessmen Roberto Ongpin ($1.8 billion), and Jollibee founder Tony Tan Caktiong ($1.5 billion) as well as San Miguel Corp. president and Eagle Cement chair Ramon S. Ang ($1.5 billion), Robert Coyiuto Jr. ($1.4 billion), and Eduardo Cojuangco ($1.1 billion).

Forbes’ list was topped by Jeff Bezos, the man behind e-commerce giant Amazon, with a $113-billion fortune. His ex-wife Mackenzie came in 22nd with a net worth of $36 billion. Trailing behind Bezos are Microsoft founder Bill Gates with $98 billion, Bernard Arnault of LVMH with $76 billion, and Warren Buffet with $67.5 billion. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg landed at No. 7 with $54 billion.