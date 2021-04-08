17 PH tycoons on Forbes 2021 World’s Billionaires List

SEVENTEEN Filipino tycoons have secured their spots on Forbes’ annual list of the wealthiest people in the world.

Forbes on Tuesday, April 6, released its 2021 list of global billionaires, with this year’s roster having a record-breaking 2,755 billionaires, including 493 newcomers.

“The number of billionaires on Forbes’ 35th annual list of the world’s wealthiest exploded to an unprecedented 2,755 — 660 more than a year ago. Altogether they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list,” the publication said.

“There are a record high 493 newcomers to the list — roughly one new billionaire every 17 hours,” it added.

Former lawmaker and property tycoon Manny Villar led the pack of Filipino billionaires on the list, retaining his title as the richest Filipino for the third year in a row.

He placed 352nd worldwide, with a net worth of $7.2 billion (around P349.7 billion) this year.

Villar is the founder and chairman of Vista Land and Lifescapes, the largest home builder in the Philippines. The firm has built about 300,000 homes in more than 140 cities.

He also owns stakes in Golden Bria Holdings, a property and death care company, as well as Vistamalls, a shopping mall operator.

Following Villar was Enrique Razon Jr., chairman of International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI). Razon ranked 561st in the list with a net worth of $5 billion (around P242.8 billion).

Lucio Tan, founder and chair of the LT Group, is the third richest Filipino, ranking 925th with a net worth of $3.3 billion (about P150.2 billion).

Tied at 1008th are Hans Sy, Herbert Sy, and Andrew Tan with a net worth of $3 billion (about P145.7 billion).

The other Sy siblings, namely Harley Sy, Henry Sy Jr., and Teresita Sy-Coson, placed 1,174th with a net worth of $2.7 billion (about P131.1 billion).

Elizabeth Sy, on the other hand, ranked 1,299th along with Tony Tan Caktiong and his family, recording a net worth of $2.7 billion (about P131.1 billion).

Below is the complete list of Filipino tycoons included in Forbes’ Billionaires List:

1. Manuel Villar, $7.2 billion

2. Enrique Razón Jr., $5 billion

3. Lucio Tan, $3.3 billion

4. Hans Sy, $3 billion

5. Herbert Sy, $3 billion

6. Andrew Tan, $3 billion

7. Harley Sy, $2.7 billion

8. Henry Sy Jr., $2.7 billion

9. Teresita Sy-Coson, $2.7 billion

10. Elizabeth Sy, $2.4 billion

11. Tony Tan Caktiong, $2.4 billion

12. Ramon Ang, $2.2 billion

13. Inigo Zobel, $1.4 billion

14. Lance Gokongwei, $1.2 billion

15. Roberto Ongpin, $1.2 billion

16. Ricardo Po Sr., $1.1 billion

17. Edgar Sia II, $1.1 billion

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos topped this year’s global list, with a net worth of $177 billion. He was followed by Elon Musk ($151 billion), Bernard Arnault ($150 billion), Bill Gates ($124 billion), and Mark Zuckerberg ($97 billion). n