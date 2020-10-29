99 Ranch Market expands grocery delivery with Instacart

The new service kicked off on October 29 in stores nationwide

BUENA PARK, CA – To serve customers more seamlessly and to further scale up its e-commerce channels, 99 Ranch Market is now teaming up with Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery, to grow its delivery capabilities. With the new e-commerce collaboration, customers can now have their groceries delivered directly from their nearest 99 Ranch Market to their door in as fast as one hour.

“As one of the biggest Asian American/International grocers, 99 Ranch Market has been focusing on making grocery shopping easier for our shoppers. We are thrilled to partner up with Instacart to fulfill shoppers’ needs on getting groceries delivered to their doorsteps. This effort will diversify our existing offerings and elevate shopping experiences.” says Marketing & Public Relations Director, Juliet Chen.

99 Ranch Market takes great pride in its roots in Asian/International groceries. The company vision is to help connect global consumers to 99 Ranch Market’s heritage and fantastic food culture. By utilizing innovative technology, 99 Ranch Market saves customers time and money to ensure that they are getting the best quality products they need. Customers can count on 99 Ranch Market for convenience and quality and now have the ability to explore what the grocer has to offer – both in-store and online. With the new partnership, Instacart delivery is now available from all of 99 Ranch Market’s 53 store locations across nine states.

“We’re excited to partner with 99 Ranch Market across their entire footprint to give customers access to the International groceries they love from the comfort of their home,” said Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “Same-day delivery has become essential and we know how important it is for customers to be able to reach their favorite retailer online. People are looking for convenience and reliability, and we’re proud to launch with 99 Ranch Market to help this beloved retailer expand its offering and further serve the communities it operates in.”

99 Ranch Market customers can begin shopping via Instacart by going to https://www.instacart.com/store/99-ranch-market or opening the Instacart app on their mobile device. From there, customers select their zip code or city and 99 Ranch Market storefront and can begin adding items to their Instacart grocery cart. Once the customer has checked out, an Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the grocery order within the customers’ designated time frame – same-day, or for convenient scheduling, days in advance. All Instacart orders default to “Leave at My Door Delivery” to maintain social distancing guidelines and ensure customers receive their orders safely.

More than 600 products from 99 Ranch Market are available for Instacart delivery, including farm-fresh produce, a wide selection of Asian dry groceries, meat, seafood, bulk foods, and frozen items.

99 Ranch Market was established in 1984, with its first store in Westminster (Little Saigon), California. 99 Ranch Market maintains its cultural heritage by offering the best quality Asian/International products and personalized service. With the support of our loyal customers and hardworking employees, we have grown to become the largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States, with over 50 store locations nationwide in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington State.

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in e-commerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 500 beloved national, regional, and local retailers to deliver from over 35,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company’s cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the e-commerce platforms of some of the world’s biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications, and delivery solutions.

Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information or to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.