99 Ranch Market makes public announcement

99 RANCH Market, via a public announcement signed by CEO Alice Chen, recently shared a public announcement on how the company and its stores are addressing shoppers’ needs during the coronavirus crisis.

Here’s the announcement in full:

To our valued customers and the 99 Ranch Market community:

As we continue to monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation very closely, we wanted to share the actions that 99 Ranch Market is taking to better serve customers, employees and community.

Gratitude for our dedicated employees

As we have been given the social responsibility to keep our stores open and provide food for our communities, our loyal employees have risen up and met the challenge. In order to meet unprecedented demand, our employees have dedicated their days and nights to keep our stores stocked so our customers have food to buy.

In recognition of the incredible contributions of our frontline store employees, for 4 weeks starting March 15, 2020, we have allocated a special budget to enact a temporary raise of $2/hour for all our hourly store employees. We truly appreciate our employees’ teamwork and loyal service during this challenging time.

The health and safety of our customers, employees remain our top priority

We take great pride in maintaining the highest standards of cleanlinees, hygiene and safety. In response to the Coronavirus, 99 Ranch Market has taken additional measures developed in consultation with global and local public health authorities (including the WHO and CDC) to make our cleaning protocols even more rigorous and to ensure the safety of our customers and employees, including:

• Increased frequency of cleaning high-traffic areas (including shelves, product displays, cashier stations and restrooms) and have continued the use of hospital-grade disinfectants.

• Increased deep cleanings of our stores and distribution centers.

• Increased accessibility of antibacterial hand sanitizers for customers and employees.

• Providing disposable face masks and gloves to our store employees.

• As a precautionary measure, we have suspended all food samplings and demonstrations and closed all of our dine-in areas (Take-out orders are still available).

• Ensuring that all of our employees stay home if they are feeling unwell.

• Suspending employee travel internationally and all other nonessential travels.

This weekend, 99 Ranch Market has also begun:

•Installing plexiglass shields at every cashier check-out aisle.

• Limiting the number of customers in the stores to approximately 50% capacity.

•Implementing social distancing both within the stores and in any lines that may form outside the store by requiring that all persons keep within at least 6 feet of one another whenever possible.

• Reducing business hours to allow stores to clean and restock to better service the community.

Meeting the needs of our most vulnerable communities

All of our stores have reserved the first hour of business on weekdays to accommodate the elderly 60+, expectant mothers, persons with disabilities, and/or persons with compromised immune systems. We ask that our customers respect these hours for those who are most at risk in our communities.

Together we will fight, support one another 99 Ranch Market, Cravings by 99 Ranch Market and our partners offer our deepest sympathy to those who have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. We are prepared to navigate these challenging circumstances with everyone’s safety in mind. While our stores remain open for business, we recognize that you may choose to shop from home. IN an effort to provide you with the highest customer service, we are offering the following alternatives should you choose to shop from home:

• Shop online at 99ranch.com to get dry groceries delivered to your home.

• Shipt – a third-party grocery delivery service, offers same-day delivery to your home. Available nationwide.

• Coming soon: in-store pick up and local delivery via 99ranch.com will be available in 15 stores across regions: Northern California – Milpitas and Sacramento; Southern California – Anaheim, Chino Hills, Corona, Irvine-Culver, Monterey Park and Van Nuys; Texas – Austin and Houston; Washington State – Edmonds; Maryland – Gaithersburg; Massachusetts – Quincy; New Jersey – Edison; Oregon – Beaverton.

We firmly believe that it is our responsibility to prioritize the health and well-being of our employees and customers. In an effort to protect our customers and employees, and slow the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, we vow to play a constructive role by supporting local and government health officials.

Thank you for being a loyal 99 Ranch Market customer. We look forward to continuing to serve you.