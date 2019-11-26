A Bigger & Better Christmas with LG & Netflix

With the goal of providing a Bigger & Better Christmas for all, LG combined Filipinos’ love for the holidays with the brand’s mission of always giving back to the community. In a media launch event recently held in One Canvas Events Place in Pasong Tamo, Makati, LG Philippines outlined the various initiatives they have lined up for the holiday season.

The event started off with LGEPH Product Marketing Manager Angelica Dumlao discussing the Evolution of Picture Quality and how LG has taken great strides in pushing for technological innovation. “We can see the advancement and the evolutionary journey of how TV resolution and picture quality have improved in the last 20 years. The evolution from analog to digital television technology was a slow process, and it wasn’t even until the mid-1990s that HDTV broadcasting began. At that time, most HDTVs were plasma TVs, which were expensive, so HDTV adoption was slow. By the mid-2000s however, affordable 40-inch LCDs started to be sold. By the end of the decade, LCDs were outselling traditional (CRT) TVs as well as plasma TVs. Post HDTVs, companies started looking for newer technologies that could be offered to consumers. The last few years saw the arrival of curved screens, high dynamic range (HDR), smart TVs, OLED TVs, and 4K. Now with the hyper realistic detail and picture quality of 8K available to consumers.” She goes on to add “For us in LG, Life’s about more than having the latest technology. It’s about the experiences technology creates. We are a pacesetter in the industry and we will continue to deliver consumer electronics that let you embrace life and prepare you for its greatest moments.”

Pushing forward with the holiday theme, the first gift that LG has for the community comes in the form of its partnership with Netflix. During the event, Netflix unveiled the streaming service’s holiday film headliner, Klaus. The trailer for the destined Christmas classic, together with its behind the scenes footage, were all screened with the use of LG’s award-winning OLED TVs, the purchase of which comes with an accompanying gift of 6 months of Netflix.

Klaus, the headliner for Netflix’s holiday lineup, is an entirely 2D animated movie, a Netflix first, that harkens to the old Christmas shows we’ve come to know and love. Legendary actor J. K. Simmons provides the voice for the titular Klaus, a reclusive carpenter whom Jesper discovers living alone in a cabin, where he makes his own handmade toys. Like the movies of yore, Netflix hopes that Klaus becomes a Christmas tradition that’s destined to be replayed every holiday season for the years to come. LG also invited the Animation Council of the Philippines, Inc. (ACPI) to share their thoughts on the use of 2D animation in Klaus, how LG OLED TVs are the best platform to view it on, as well as to discuss the state of the local animation industry as a whole.

As an early Christmas present for the organization, LG Philippines donated LG TV. Inkwun Heo, LG Philippines’ Managing Director, recognized the importance of the ACPI’s role in the local industry and how their influence shapes the evolution of picture quality. “With LG, we guarantee an unparalleled, memorable cinematic viewing experience. Through non-stop innovation, LG has been able to offer the best that technology has to offer, be it through our NanoCell or OLED TVs, or with the use of our ThinQ Artificial Intelligence. We want content creators such as ACP to have access to this technology so that they can pay it forward and share it with the community through their art.

Marlyn Montano, Vice President of the ACPI, graciously accepted the TV donation from LG. “Working in the animation industry, innovations in technology are important to us. To be able to compete with other animators from around the world, we need to be at the top. LG’s AI-optimized picture quality that boasts leading clarity, sharpness, detail and brightness is as advanced as you can get. This really helps us in harnessing the best of our abilities.”

Another gift that LG has for the community during the holidays is the #ShareTheGoodLifewithLG campaign. As a way of giving back to the community, LG Philippines has dedicated a portion of each sale of an LG product to go towards furnishing the children of Shelter of Hope. More than that, LG has committed to donate home entertainment and home appliances worth more than Php 1Million. Shelter of Hope is currently building a new home for their resident children who are cancer patients and these gifts will provide much needed Christmas cheer. During the event, LG, Netflix, and the members of the media, in the spirit of Klaus, also brought gifts and toys to give to the children of Shelter of Hope. Just like what Klaus says, “A true selfless act, always sparks another.”

Towards the end of the event, long-time LG brand ambassador James Deakin enumerated the eight reasons why one should buy the award-winning OLED TVs, either as a holiday gift or even for oneself. Firstly, it’s the World’s Best Selling OLED TV Brand for 6 consecutive years. Global sales and shipments prove that LG is, once again, the world’s best-selling brand for OLED TVs. Second, LG’s ThinQ technology represents the evolution of TVs. AI-optimized picture quality that boasts leading clarity, sharpness, detail and brightness is delivered to viewers via comprehensive content and ambient light analysis. Third, AI Picture, AI Sound, and AI Smart uses he most powerful 4K processor to optimize clarity, sharpness, sound. The 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor recognizes the quality of the original content and optimizes the clarity and sharpness. The light sensor detects ambient light and the AI automatically optimizes brightness in the image to keep a bright and sharp picture regardless of illuminance. With AI Sound, Get the best sound no matter how you have arranged your room and where you are sitting. With the technology recognizing your watching spot, you can fully enjoy the optimized sound. Fourth, It has an IPS Panel for wide viewing angle – Wherever you sit, the IPS 4K panel’s wide viewing angle keeps you enthralled with spectacular realism—displaying almost 100% color accuracy, even from a 60-degree angle. Fifth, it has Dolby Atmos, providing 360-degree surround sound. Sixth, it has a 2-year warranty which safeguards your investment. Seventh, the Magic Remote makes for easy and convenient TV navigation. Lastly, it also has an Emergency Warning Broadcast System for nationwide alerts.

Want to have a Bigger & Better Christmas with LG? Aside from aforementioned proceeds going the Shelter of Hope, OLED and NanoCell TV purchases from today until December 15th come with a raffle ticket. Join the raffle and get a chance to win 1 of 10 LG TVS or Soundbars. And for the Grand Prize, you’ll have a chance to take home 65” OLED TV. The raffle draw will be on December 16. So, watch out and follow our social media accounts @lgphilippines for updates and announcements of winners.