ANA resumes Tokyo to Manila service, launches new flight from SFO to Haneda

ALL Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest 5-Star airline for eight consecutive years, resumed its service from Tokyo Narita International Airport to Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) in October. This provides a same-day connection for our passengers flying between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Manila via Tokyo Narita.

The flights depart from SFO on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11:00 AM and arrive in Manila the next day at 9:55 PM. The return flights from Manila, also on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, leave at 9:30 AM and arrive in SFO at 9:15 am, the same day. Both routes have a same-day two-hour connection at Tokyo Narita, so no PCR test is required. For customers planning their travel, please always check the latest information from embassies, consulates, and health institutions in your destination.

ANA will also launch a new flight from SFO to Tokyo Haneda Airport, close to downtown Tokyo, from December 1st to January 31st. For those who may have essential travel to Tokyo, departure from SFO to Haneda will operate every Wednesday and Sunday, leaving SFO at 00:20 midnight and arriving Haneda at 4:40 am. There is currently no same-day connection from Tokyo Haneda to Manila but there will be an additional flight option from Manila to SFO via Tokyo Haneda. The service will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays, departing Manila from 2:50 pm and arriving SFO at 3:00 pm, the same day.

ANA will promote the “ANA Care Promise,” its initiative to provide a clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft so that all customers can travel safely and comfortably.

For more information, please visit our website: www.fly-ana.com or contact your travel agency.