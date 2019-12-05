CES 2020: Where Tech Changes Business

CES spotlights every company is a tech company

Arlington, VA, December 5, 2019 – As the world’s largest and most influential tech event, CES® 2020 represents the entire scope of the global technology market – from AI to 5G, vehicle technology, AR/VR, robotics and beyond. With 61% of all Fortune Global Brands participating, CES 2020 will transform industries beyond the traditional tech space, reinforcing that every company is now a tech company. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES 2020 will run January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Companies across every major industry are using technology to transform their businesses, and CES 2020 will be the global stage for the latest innovation across all sectors,” said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES. “The show will represent all facets of global business where attendees can expect the unexpected.”

With more than 170,000 attendees, 4,500 exhibitors and over 1,100 industry thought-leaders on the CES stage, what was once a traditional technology tradeshow has evolved into a global event for all industries.

Product Categories

CES began in 1967 with 110 exhibitors featuring pocket radios and televisions with integrated circuits.

CES 2020 will showcase the full breadth of innovation from more than more than 4,500 companies across 30 product categories, including non-traditional tech companies such as Bell, BMW, Bosch, Doosan, Daimler, Ford, John Deere, Impossible Foods, Toyota, Turner and WWE, as well as top consumer product companies, such as Proctor & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson.

Dedicated CES Marketplaces will highlight technology’s impact on specific industries, including the new Travel and Tourism area, as well as expanded exhibits focused on Digital Health, Sports Technology, Smart Cities and Resilience.

Attendees

CES is where global business happens. Attendees at the show conduct an average of 33 meetings, saving executives an estimated 3.4 billion miles of business travel.

Attendance by senior level executives has increased by more than 100% since 2008, with more than 79,000 senior executives at CES 2019.

Speakers

The CES stage has been a high-profile speaking opportunity for top executives spanning decades.

CES 2020 will feature keynotes from leaders representing all industries, including Delta Air Lines’ Ed Bastain; Daimler’s Ola Källenius; Quibi’s Meg Whitman and Jeffery Katzenberg; NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino and Samsung’s Hyun-Suk Kim.

The CES Conference Program will host more than 300 sessions featuring top executives from AARP, American Express Travel, Avis, Pinterest, NFL, Discovery, Lenovo Research, Samsung, SoftBank Robotics, TCL and United Healthcare.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry.

