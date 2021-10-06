CGBanco: Not just changing lives, but also the world

GETTING a new business off the ground isn’t an easy feat. Growing and moving it in the right direction aren’t without challenges, too.

In a global economy that’s ever-changing, businesses are expected to keep up with the market’s demands and prepare for further funding opportunities — and oftentimes, seeking out outside funding is the solution to keep businesses afloat and running smoothly.

CGBanco is one such company.

Established in 2019, CGBanco is an independent financial services firm that readily helps clients prepare for the unknown while meeting their financial goals. It offers various services including lending money to businesses that need additional small funding for capital and/or operational requirements.

CGBanco employs proven finance strategies designed to meet clients’ risk tolerance and stand up against market volatility. It also provides unbiased recommendations and impartial guidance based directly on the client’s needs and goals.

This company is the brainchild of Mexican-born Carlos Gallardo, who moved to the United States at the age of 11 years old. After graduating and joining the workforce, he noticed that his job was too demanding for something that paid so low. This inspired him to consider starting his own business.

With his vision and belief that action means everything, Gallardo soon founded CGBanco.

“We are not just changing lives, we are changing the world,” he said.

CGBanco prides itself on being the only company that is doing what other Banks won’t, which is give an excellent rate of return on their investment. The company’s ROI is very well accepted in the Filipino community and also is growing rapidly among other communities, including other Asian groups and the Hispanic and Black communities. Innovation far outweighs CGBanco’s purpose than the competition.

Every successful financial strategy starts with an excellent client relationship, and CGBanco assures client expectations are met, if not exceeded. To find out more about the company, visit CGBanco online at https://cgbanco.com/ or call 1-844-799-0536.

CGBanco is under CG Enterprises, which also operates other brands such as Luxury Bros, CG Worldwide Advertisement, EmporiumCan, Nexthookup, Modelo Magazine, Northwest Private Driver, CG Capital Real Estate, and CG Cryptocurrency.

(Advertising Supplement)