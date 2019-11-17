Duty Free PH launches new store, signals start of Christmas season 

Manila, Philippines – With the aim of putting the Philippines in the map of the Southeast Asia’s top shopping destinations, Duty Free Philippines Corporation (DFPC) has inaugurated its newest downtown off-airport store – the Duty Free Luxe.

“Today marks the culmination of an idea that began years ago. An idea of a world-class duty free store that will put the Philippines as a top-of-mind shopping destination to boost the country’s shopping tourism,” said DFPC Chief Operating Officer Pelagio A. Angala.

Senate Committee on Tourism Chair Senator Nancy Binay, DFPC COO Vicente Pelagio A. Angala, and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez, graced the ribbon cutting, and Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday.

The launch also signaled the start of the Christmas season with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The 20-foot red and gold-adorned tree is made of solihiya, rattan balls, capiz, burlap, and Anahaw designed by Tamili Exports and enhanced by Gideon Hermosa.

Conveniently located at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City, the said downtown store houses international high-end retails brands that are exclusively available Duty Free Luxe such as Gucci Beauty (make up line), Giorgio Armani Beauty (make up line), Hogan (shoes), and MCM (leather goods).

Duty Free Luxe also houses high-end brands in fashion, cosmetics, fragrance, confectionery, wine, and spirits to provide more options to balikbayans, Overseas Filipino Workers, frequent travelers, and more importantly, the foreign tourists.

“We acknowledged our vital role and to stay ahead of our competitors and to strengthen the Philippines as a great destination for travellers, we continue to explore ways to offer unique and extraordinary experiences that cannot be replicated easily,” Angala added.

With clearer distinction between shopping malls and regular retail stores, DFPC also celebrates new gems in the tourism sector, especially boutique enterprises and export quality homegrown brands crafted, designed, and produced by local communities through Go Lokal’s! Marahuyo.

Among the Philippine brands and artisans featured during the lauch of Marahuyo Go Lokal are Aranaz (handbags), Earl Carlo Gariando Enterprises (clutch bags made of bass), Quiddity (handcrafted leather bags), Helena Alegre Jewelry (scriptural and fabricated Jewelry), and Joanique (fashion accessories), Maria Angelica Rare Finds (antique accessories), Arnel Papa (fashion jewelry), Mele + Marie (handbags), Adante Leyesa (fashion accessories), and Ann Ong (fashion jewelry).

“With great success and opportunities, we partnered with DFPC to bring MSME products to the travel retails market, a highly competitive market that requires a high degree of craftmanship and design,” DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

More than a travel retail shop, DFPC is an attached agency of the Department of Tourism which has supported over the years its tourism projects through its revenue remittances to the government.