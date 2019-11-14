Duty Free PH pays tribute to OFWs, gives brand new car this Christmas season

Manila, Philippines – All Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and balikbayans who will shop at the Duty Free Philippines this Christmas season will get a chance to win a brand new car, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Vicente Pelagio A. Angala announced.

“Through the years, it’s been a tradition for returning Filipinos to take their families pasalubong shopping at DFP in spite of the sprawling malls rising in Metro Manila and because of their loyalty, this holiday season is the perfect time to reward them by giving them a chance to take home a much-deserved car for their family,” said Angala.

The promotion will likewise encourage modern-day heroes to shop at Duty Free Philippines instead of buying their pasalubong abroad.

“While they could save money by buying at DFP, they could enjoy the fun of shopping with their families. We always promote the importance of family togetherness, keeping family bonds alive and creating new memories by the tradition of the pasalubong shopping with the family at Duty Free Philippines,” he added.

OFW and balikbayans buying two Hershey’s pasalubong packs (chocolates sold in bags) at Duty Free Fiestamall or Duty Free Arrival Mall at NAIA Terminal 3 via single or accumulated receipts from December 1-31, 2019 is entitled to participate in the “Hershey’s Sweet Holiday Giveaways” and a raffle promo where they could win 1 of 2 units of Mitsubishi Xpander, 1 of 32 iPad Mini 5, and 1 of 10 iPhone XR.

Duty Free an attached agency to the Department of Tourism (DOT). DFP’s mandate is to augment tourist facilities for tourists and generate foreign exchange and revenue for the government.