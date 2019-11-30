Duty Free PH, UnionPay sign agreement to offer more benefits to customers

Manila, Philippines – Duty Free Philippines Corporation (DFPC) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with UnionPay, a global payment brand, to officially launch a new rewards program featuring special discounts at all DFPC stores nationwide.

DFPC Chief Operating Officer Vicente Pelagio A. Angala and General Manager for UnionPay International Southeast Asia Mr Wenhui Yang acted as signatories to the MOA which was signed at the Duty Free Luxe in Pasay City.

Under the terms, all UnionPay Credit, Debit, and Prepaid Cards issued outside the Philippines will be entitled to rewards which include USD 50 off for every single receipt of USD 300 and above; USD 6 off for a single-time purchase of USD 200 to USD 299.99; USD 2 off for a single-time purchase of USD 100 to USD 199.99; and USD 1 off for a single-time purchase of less than USD 100.

The promotion will run until February 15, 2020.

“As China becomes the biggest contributor to world tourism, we sincerely welcome and acknowledge this memorandum as a significant

step forward,” said DFPC COO Angala.

“Duty Free Philippines shops have become a must-see destination for tourist during their travel and as we target to increase our market share, we make sure that we keep up with the trends in this fast-paced market to meet the needs of our customers,” he added

Mr Wenhui Yang said “We are delighted to be partnering Duty Free Philippines once again to offer UnionPay Cardholders one of the most attractive discounts at DFP stores nationwide. We at UnionPay are constantly looking at ways to enhance Cardholders’ payment experience by providing greater convenience, payment security and exclusive privileges.”

“UnionPay now serves the world’s largest Cardholder base of over 8 billion Cards worldwide and spending from Chinese tourists in the Philippines jumped 71% for the first 10 months in 2019, comparing the same period last year. I am optimistic that this partnership will spur spending especially during the year end peak travel season,” he added.

Data from the Department of Tourism (DOT) showed about 1.36 million Chinese has visited the

Philippines in the first nine months of 2019.