Duty Free Philippines Corporation named as MCIA Partner of the Year

Cebu, Philippines – Duty Free Philippines Corporation (DFPC) has won the GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) Partner of the Year Award for its exceptional contribution to the success of Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

DFPC executives proudly received the award at the JPark Resorts and Casino in Lapu-Lapu City. DFPC was also awarded the Partner of the Year Award for the Retail Category (Big Category).

The country’s only travel retailer was recognized by GMCAC, the private operator of MCIA, for its outstanding sales performance, compliance to airport standards, exclusive in-store marketing promotions, and excellent customer service.

DFPC Chief Operating Officer Vicente Pelagio A. Angala said, “We are delighted to receive this award for the first time. Our goal is to make Duty Free Philippines Corporation a world-class shopping destination to help boost the country’s shopping tourism by providing high-end international retail brands and export-quality Filipino products.”

DFPC has met a number of significant milestones this year including a nomination for Airport Retailer of the Year Award and winning as the Highly Commended CSR Initiative of the Year Award for supporting The Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for housing “Go Lokal!” stores at the 2019 Frontier Awards held in Cannes, France.

As a result of DFPC’s relentless effort in promoting local products, Cebu’s homegrown brands topped in terms of sales at the DFPC store inside Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 2, marking 25.97 percent sales contribution from January to August of this year.

With DFPC stores performing well in Cebu, Angala said they have opened its third store in MCIA last October. The store located at the Airport Village of MCIA Terminal 1 Arrival.