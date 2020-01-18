Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce of Hollywood presents Laurel Night

(Reading Time: 3 minutes)

2020 officers and board of directors to be installed

Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Hollywood (FACCHO) presents its Laurel Night 2020 on Thursday, January 23 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (with networking to follow) at the Studio Movie Grill in Glendale, California with esteemed guests.

Esteemed guests include Apl.de.Ap (Black Eyed Peas), Keynote Speaker Henry Ong (Senior Manager of Global Television Marketing for Marvel Entertainment), Philippine Consulate General of Los Angeles Adelio Angelito S. Cruz and two-time Emmy Award winner, Jackie Fernandez as the host.

Standup comedienne Lila Hart and Upright Citizens Brigade’s Filipino AF Improv Team Sini-Gang featuring Allyn Pintal, Joy Regullano, Erich Tamola, Vince Yap and Rachel Marsh will be part of the entertainment portions of the evening. The event is open to the public. Get your tickets now here: http://www.facchollywood.org/inductiongala2020.html.

President’s Choice for Humanitarian Award Recipient: Apl. De. Apl, a Filipino American musician, rapper, record producer, entrepreneur & philanthropist best known as a co-founder/member of the Grammy Award-winning hip hop group, The Black Eyed Peas. Born in the province of Pampanga, BEP has sold an estimated 76 million records (35 million albums and 41 million singles), making them one of the world’s best-selling groups of all time. Their latest song, “Ritmo,” has reached 500 million views, and is the #1 Latin song in the world.

Outside of creating music, Apl is a regular judge on the hit show, “The Voice: Teen Philippines” and is also the founder of the Apl.de.Ap Foundation, which focuses on supporting youth to grant opportunities through the arts, technology and healthcare in the Philippines. Last year, the Apl.de.Ap Foundation, as part of the Apl Of My Eye campaign, donated its second retinal camera. The camera is used to detect and correct retinal dystrophy in infants, and the Apl.de.Ap Foundation has donated the only two cameras outside of Metro Manila. He is working with local businesses and government institutions in the Philippines to create opportunities for the Filipino creative industry to prosper.

Keynote Speaker: Henry Ong serves as senior manager of Global Television Marketing at Marvel Entertainment. He guided strategy and creative for shows such as “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Marvel’s Daredevil” and “Marvel’s Punisher.” Prior to working at Marvel, he was at Disney Consumer Products building strategic marketing plans, driving synergy and helped launch multi-million dollar product lines behind critically-acclaimed films and beloved franchises from Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios.

Installation Official: As the Philippine Consulate General of Los Angeles, Adelio Angelito S. Cruz is a career officer of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs. Consul General Cruz holds a B.A. in Political Science degree from the University of the Philippines and units in law from the Ateneo de Manila.

Host: A two-time Emmy Award-winning television host and content creator, Jackie Fernandez has interviewed the biggest newsmakers including the Kardashians, Stephen King, and politicians such as former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. She’s covered pivotal moments in history, such as President Obama’s first DNC, President Trump’s RNC, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ NBA Finals win, Maya Angelou’s funeral, and anchoring 24-hours straight in a cement bunker during Hurricane Irma.

The goal of Laurel Night 2020 is to recognize and honor the building blocks of the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Hollywood as well as to promote volunteerism and servitude for the Filipino American business and entertainment communities.

The Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Hollywood (FACCHO) is a group of business owners, entrepreneurs, influencers, creative entertainment and community artists. Our mission is to unite and empower creative Filipino American professionals and businesses in the entertainment industry towards mainstream influence and exposure. Equally, our vision is to bridge professional careers and businesses through facilitating networks and resources, opening opportunities, and promoting collaborations. All this through engagement, inclusion, integrity, professionalism and transparency.

FACCHO provides its membership networking opportunities, its newsletters providing discounts to film events with the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, ABS-CBN and etc., its monthly Arts/Business/Entertainment (ABE) digital magazine and various events throughout the year such as the annual Filipino Hollywood Actors Panel. FACCHO has worked with Search To Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA), FilAm Arts, ABS-CBN Marketing and Music Events Arts while hosted networking events at Filipino American business vendors as well as non-profits such as Barkada Hollywood, Brewyard Beer LLC and Pilipino Workers Center.