Grand opening event at The Resort in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, February 8

(Reading Time: 3 minutes)

(Rancho Cucamonga, CA) – Get ready to celebrate! Saturday, February 8 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, you’re invited to the Grand Opening Event at The Resort in Rancho Cucamonga! This is your chance to enjoy model tours, delicious refreshments, fun activities and music—plus discover Nova by The New Home Company, the newest collection of townhomes and single-stacked flats making its model debut at this bright new master-planned community designed to bring out the best of everything. With modern amenities, beautiful green belts, walkable retail and sustainable, style-forward home designs, it’s a vibrant new living destination crafted to change the way you live. So mark your calendar, make plans to attend and see how you can discover the new urban.

At The Resort, distinctive new neighborhoods will feature beautiful construction, offering stunning single-family residences, townhomes and contemporary flats for single-level living designed to innovate and stand the test of time.

Making its debut this Saturday, Nova by The New Home Company presents new three-story townhomes and stacked flats to fit how you want to live with more. Experience six incredible plans offering 995 to 1,263 square feet as well as two bedrooms and up to two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, priced from the high $300,000s.

Now selling, Enliven by Van Daele Homes brings striking designs to The Resort with modern attached row townhomes. Four incredible floor plans ranging from approximately 1,544 to 2,000 square feet encourage you to express your individuality, with up to four bedrooms, four bathrooms and generous living spaces. Pricing starts in the high $300,000s.

Also open at The Resort, Aspire by Van Daele Homes welcomes contemporary flats for single-level living priced from the high $300,000s. Inviting, fresh and modern, these new homes boast from 1,176 to 1,706 square feet with up to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, featuring five inspiring plans to choose from.

Now selling from the high $500,000s, Tempo by TRI Pointe Homes offers stunning new single-family homes ready to carry you into the future. These three incredible plans present 1,890 to 2,243 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as fresh, open living spaces.

Now open and priced from the mid $400,000s, Lumin by Van Daele Homes brings new detached bungalows and contemporary flats for single-level living to The Resort. Offering three exceptional designs to choose from, these stunning residences boast 1,448 to 1,934 square feet of quality design with up to four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

With a name like The Resort, you know there will be the amenities to match. And it all begins with the forward-trending, resort-style recreational and fitness center made to kickstart and shape every action, connection and experience in your wellness journey. Find your stride at the swimming pool or your zen in the yoga room. Sit back and relax with newfound friends at the barbecue area. Here, there are countless places to gather and connect—or even take to nature, with beautiful green belts and paseos. Whether it’s downtime at the outdoor lounge or breaking a sweat at the fitness center, The Resort redefines what it means to have an active and healthy lifestyle.

Your front door is your gateway to everything when you live at The Resort. Take a short stroll to get a quick retail fix or hop in the car to find the perfect date-night restaurants and trendy shops to browse at Victoria Gardens and Ontario Mills. If you’re looking for some entertainment nearby, head to the Toyota Arena for a concert or hit the Auto Club Speedway for high-speed fun. Being in a prime location walking distance to the Metrolink train station and close to the 10 and 15 freeways, you always have easy access to employment, recreation destinations and entertainment hotspots in Los Angeles, the Inland Empire and more. Plus, nearby business centers offer an abundance of opportunities. With all that and the Ontario International Airport close to your new home at The Resort, you’ll be surprised at just how convenient your life can be here.

The Resort is located at 9301 The Resort Parkway, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730. For more information on The Resort, please visit TheResortLiving.com or call (909) 270-4284.