Island Pacific celebrates Filipino American History Month with mask initiative

October is a busy month for the Filipino American community as it celebrates Filipino American History Month. There are many opportunities at Island Pacific Supermarket, as well as community wide to celebrate Filipino American culture.

Island Pacific ramps up its social corporate responsibility this Filipino American History month by actively supporting nonprofit organizations CultureAid and FilAm Arts through its “Hand Crafted Face Mask” initiative. Working with CultureAid, whose mission is to support indigenous weavers back in the Philippines, which gives the Fil-Am community here in America a chance to support the legacy of Philippine weaving traditions that is showcased beautifully in each hand crafted mask.

With highly limited quantities available in eight various Inabel textiles, the handcrafted mask is available for $24.99 in local Island Pacific Market stores and available for same day delivery or through pickup service, when ordered online from www.islandpacificmarket.com or through the Island Pacific Market App.

In celebration of Filipino American History Month, Island Pacific is also partnering with FilAm ARTS, the presenters of the long running Southern California tradition called Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture (FPAC), slated for October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. Island Pacific will donate a portion of each sale from the handcrafted face masks back to the nonprofit organization to support the economic development of local Filipino American arts and culture bearers.

With the Hand Crafted Face Mask available at Island Pacific, the community can wear their Filipino pride, stay safe and shop with purpose this Filipino American History Month and beyond. Limited quantities only.

Island Pacific is supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Seafood to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 16 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.