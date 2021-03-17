Island Pacific condemns recent surge of hate crimes against Asian American community

Island Pacific is a supermarket chain that caters to all communities however considers the Filipino American and Asian American as their biggest demographic of loyal shoppers.

With the current anti-Asian American hate crimes proliferating in this pandemic, Island Pacific stands united to protect and serve the Asian American communities against bigotry and hate due to the horrific rise in bias occurring across the country.

According to the United States Department of Justice, unlawful acts directly targeting Asian American community members has risen exponentially. On January 26, 2021, President Biden issued the “Presidential Memorandum Condemning and Combating Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States,” which mandates that the “Attorney General shall explore opportunities to support, consistent with applicable law, the efforts of State and local agencies, as well as AAPI communities and community-based organizations, to prevent discrimination, bullying, harassment, and hate crimes against AAPI individuals, and expand collection of data and public reporting regarding hate incidents against such individuals.

Island Pacific will never tolerate discrimination and violence towards our community and will make every effort to provide a safe place in all our locations and provide all resources necessary to combat growing violence against our employees and customers.

The market encourages all customers and employees to raise awareness in the rising hate crime in our community by immediately reporting such crime to law enforcement.