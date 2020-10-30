Kumon math & reading centers rise to #7 in Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises ranking

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children ranging from preschool (age 3) to high school so they can achieve more on their own. The Kumon learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills and to make the study of high school math and reading easier. Another important aim of Kumon is to instill in students the skills and mindset for self-learning. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

Our Kumon Centers have re-opened while following local safety guidelines offering both virtual and in-center classes. Throughout this pandemic, our franchises provided their parents with steady communication and “no contact” work exchange when requested by their families.

Kumon has been awarded the #1 in Tutoring Category ranking from Entrepreneur Magazine for the past 19 years. This year, Kumon has jumped from No.10 to No.7 in Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises Ranking. Kumon is the world’s largest after-school enrichment program and the only education franchise in the top 20 of this reputable ranking. Kumon has over four million students enrolled in 55 countries around the world. There are over 1,500 Kumon centers across the United States!

As the need for academic enrichment increases, Kumon Franchise continues to look for individuals who have the desire to help kids overcome the disruption in education. Do you have a passion for working with children and think you would enjoy helping students become more independent, self-assured, and confident? If yes, then Kumon Franchise may be a perfect opportunity for you! Kumon Franchise offers candidates the ability to participate in online virtual Instructor Development Training, making it more cost efficient and easy to learn about the Kumon Method, curriculum, and business strategies in a safe environment. Your primary role as an instructor is to guide, assess, and encourage each student to help maximize his or her success. Becoming a Kumon owner will change your life, and the lives of students in your community.

Here are the preferences and requirements you must meet to be considered for a Kumon Franchise opportunity:

• A passion for and dedication to education and working with children

• A teaching or education background is helpful, but not required

• A bachelor’s degree is required

• You must be proficient in math and reading

• The required capital needed to establish and aggressively develop your Kumon Math and Reading Center:

• $70,000 liquid capital

• $150,000 net worth

• The ability to create and manage a center that effectively motivates children in the Kumon Learning Method

•The ability to deliver an excellent customer experience while maintaining dedication to Kumon’s core values

• A good understanding of the area, and strong ties to the community

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

• A full-time commitment to Kumon— typically, an average of 6–8 hours per business day

• U.S. citizen or green card (permanent legal resident)

The Kumon Franchise fee is only $1000, one of the lowest in the industry. Are you interested in opening a brand-new center with Kumon? Investment costs starts at less than $75,000, and Kumon provides up to $36,000 in incentives for new centers. There are also established Kumon centers with established students that are for sale at possibly an even lower cost.

Please contact me, Kumon Franchise Recruiter covering Southwest, for more information about opening your own Kumon Math and Reading Center.

Shell Xu

Cell: 480-225-4158

Email: sxu@kumon.com

Visit: www.KumonFranchise.com