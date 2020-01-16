Let Aviation Institute of Maintenance take your career to new heights

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

Fremont campus graduate shares his experience

Finding the right aviation school is not easy, as they come in all shapes and sizes. However, the perfect school should inspire confidence that your success is their highest priority.

Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is ready to help aspiring students to reach their goals of having an exciting career in aviation. The education and training not only meets the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) strict standards, but exceeds it as well.

“I chose AIM because I found their school really welcoming and supportive,” shared John Brenan P. Roque, 21, a graduate from the Fremont campus.

“They believed in me from the start when I enrolled. I saw how dedicated the staff and the teachers (are) with their students,” he said and added, “During the time I was there, staff and teachers gave me the full support to be the best aircraft technician.

Roque also shared that the support he received from AIM made sure he was on top of his attendance, grades and exams.

“They made sure I was on track to graduate and get the job I desired,” he said.

At present, Roque works at Thales Aircraft Technical Services and believes that his experience at AIM has helped him get to where he is today.

“I would recommend AIM to others, because AIM will make sure that each and every student will be taken care of to reach their full potential to become one of the most trained aircraft technicians to graduate from an A&P school.”

AIM can enroll students with an M1 visa, a non-immigrant student attending a non-academic trade or vocational school, which has been approved by the INS to offer such training. Not on a M1 visa? Students may still be able to study with AIM.

AIM San Francisco Bay-Metro is located at 420 Whitney Place, Fremont, CA 94539 and offers Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) and Maintenance Technician programs. The AMT program is designed to provide students the knowledge and skills as an aircraft mechanic and prepares them for the FAA test. The maintenance technician course prepares the student for entry-level employment within a wide variety of maintenance-related fields.

Learn how you can start your career in aviation at www.AviationMaintenance.edu.

(Advertising Supplement)