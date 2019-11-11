LG Electronics Launches The Brand-New Line Up For Single Commercial Air Conditioners

LG Pushes the Limits with its Unique Original Technology R1 CompressorTM and Smart Inverter

November 07, 2019 — As the leader in the HVAC industry, LG Electronics (LG) recently held a press conference at Solaire to formally introduce the brand-new 2020 line up for single commercial air conditioners (CAC).

Air-conditioning is integral to everyday life in the Philippines, owing to the tropical climate that can get blazing hot at times. However, according to the Global Competitiveness Report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), electricity in the Philippines ranks a lowly 92nd globally, meaning the price of electricity is very high. This makes air-conditioning not feasible for some households due to the costs involved. Recognizing this issue, LG, by applying innovative technology, has achieved a high-efficiency and cost-effective solution in the brand-new line up for single CAC.

LG’s brand-new line up for single CAC, which are perfect for restaurants, small and medium-sized stores, and small and medium-sized offices, include the Floor Standing, the Ceiling Mounted Cassette, the 1 Way Ceiling Cassette, the Ceiling Suspended, and the Ceiling Concealed Duct. To attain high-efficiency and cost-effectiveness, the products are rigged with LG’s revolutionary R1 CompressorTM and Smart Inverter.

The compressor used in the new line up is an LG-exclusive R1 Compressor with a shaft-through bottom compression structure. With its innovative technology, the R1 Compressor has resolved the endemic problem of a relatively low efficiency in the widely used rotary compressor and improves the tiling motion of scroll. By virtue of the compressor, it lowers the noise to 4dB and reduces its weight by 20%.

In comparison to other companies’ line up for single CAC, which is operated with a non-inverter compressor, all of LG’s CAC is operated with the inverters. With the LG Smart Inverter, the annual price of electricity is expected to decline by 25% compared to an on/off model. Likewise, users can receive quick return on investment within 20 months by virtue of energy savings. Moreover, it enables air flow to cool in a long distance. Since the Floor Standing unit can reach up to 20 meters, it makes it possible to cool a room even though it is far from the unit. Furthermore, a five-step air cleaning feature reduces maintenance costs and makes upkeep simple and fuss-free. In terms of performance, it has a wide operation range as low as -15°C and as high as 48°C outdoor temperature.

After announcing the brand-new line up for single CAC, LG also introduced the Dual Vane Cassette, an upgraded version of the 4 Way Ceiling Cassette, and the Round Cassette which raised expectations and set the bar high. These products will be launched in the second quarter of 2020 after launching single CAC.

The conventional 4 Way Ceiling Cassette is equipped with four vanes, so it used to offer air flow in four ways. However, LG also introduced the Dual Vane Cassette which is equipped with innovative dual vane technology. Since the Dual Vane Cassette has eight vanes, it manages air flow more precisely and provides optimized air flow for users. Also, the Dual Vane Cassette allows users to choose six different modes, including three patented ones. Thus, it offers the best air flow over various spaces.

With a premium round design, the Round Cassette provides perfect circular air flow without any blind spot by minimizing junctions whereas a conventional round cassette has three outlets to provide three-way air flow with blind spots. In addition to that, unlike other brands’ round cassettes which controls wind direction in three steps, LG’s Round Cassette is equipped with crystal vanes, enabling the user to control the direction in six steps. Moreover, the 3D fan increases air flow rate by 5% while lowering noise. With a larger air flow rate, cooling rate becomes 30% faster.

“Last year, sales of LG Electronics in the Philippines have grown significantly and HVAC business was an important part of it,” said Inkwun Heo, Managing Director of LG Electronics in the Philippines. “LG’s HVAC Division will continue to develop the world’s best HVAC for contributing to conserve the environment as well as creating better living conditions for everyone.”