Pacquiao launches digital payment platform PacPay

PHILIPPINE Senator Manny Pacquiao, the eight-division boxing world champion, is launching PacPay, a digital payment platform for global influencers, brands and fans.

The boxer-senator’s technology startup, Pac Technologies, on Friday, September 11, announced that it has forged a “strategic partnership” with fintech remittance firm Remsea to further both companies’ initiatives in the fintech space in Asia and beyond.

The payment platform is slated to launch this year to provide users with seamless, faster and safer cross-border prepaid solutions to make payments conveniently. Users will also be able to connect with their favourite influencers and brands easily, as well as participate in exclusive private events and enjoy ‘money-cannot-buy’ privileges and experiences.

“My fans have supported me over the past decades since I started my career as a boxer. I certainly hope to have more opportunities to engage with them,” said Pacquiao in a statement.

He added, “Through the unique card programme, my followers will be incentivized with exclusive rewards including complimentary tickets, limited edition autographed merchandise and attractive discounts by merchants around the world.”

Despite the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pac Technologies partnered with Remsea, which focuses on international money transfer, to tap into the huge potential of cross-border payments in Southeast Asia.

“The global landscape of payments is witnessing unprecedented growth. This is an incredible opportunity for us to enter the regional market,” Pac Technologies CEO Sean Wong said. “We are excited to work with Remsea to add value and enhance our product range by offering prepaid debit cards to the global fans of Sen. Pacquiao.”

Last year, Pacquiao announced his plan to develop PacPay, which gained a strong reception from fans.